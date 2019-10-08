Thank you for publishing my recent piece on 9/11 and why we should never forget the sacrifices of those who perished on the fateful day so that we remain free. As stated, I believe history will judge Ronald Reagan to be one of our greatest presidents for his ability to work across the aisle without compromising his conservative principles for the greater good of the nation.
I, too, like Ronald Reagan, was a member of the Democratic Party in my formative years. I was a strong supporter of the civil rights movement and fought for equality and social justice in the 1960s. At that time, I could never see myself supporting any other political party. But like Ronald Reagan stated, “he did not leave the Democrat Party, but that it had left him ... because it had become too extreme.”
And unfortunately, today it’s even worse. The current leaders of the Democratic Party have continued to move the party further left to even greater socialist extremes. When talking to my Democratic friends aside their disdain and sometimes visceral hatred of Donald Trump, Democrats have agreed to enact extreme proposals virtually guaranteeing socialism in America, which means your family’s economic status will change for the worse. And unfortunately, they will destroy anyone such as Justice Kavanaugh or others who happen to get in their way without regard for their families or any resulting collateral damage.
Democrat Party leaders have agreed to enact extreme proposals that virtually guarantee socialism in America, which means your family's economic status will change for the worse if they get elected. Democrat proposals which I find personally difficult to support include:
The Green New Deal — this will create costly regulations that kill jobs and eliminate our freedoms; with little environmental benefit; Medicare for All — which will eliminate your private health insurance, destroy the health safety net for seniors and give illegals health benefits that you pay for; $15 Minimum Wage — eliminates entry level jobs, increases automation, and will close businesses and cut millions of jobs; Open Borders — this threatens security in every part of the U.S., strains resources for law enforcement, education and social services, and allows easy access to gangs, child traffickers, criminals, and drugs; Gun Confiscation — a promise to do anything and everything to eliminate the Second Amendment and take your guns away; Late-term Abortion — allowing the killing of innocent babies both in and outside the womb; Increased Taxes — Democrats want to raise federal income taxes and impose and increase many other taxes that will ultimately destroy our economy and way of life.
As a former Democrat, yes, I too cringe at some of the things that President Trump may say, but quite frankly the results speak for themselves. Our improved economy and enhanced national defense and standing on the world stage are a testament to the commitment and resolve of the current administration. Only you can prevent this nations' slide into the abyss of socialism.
James Poplar lives in Quicksburg.
(1) comment
Points taken. Now counterpoint.
The Republican Party is currently an ideological outlier, “the most extreme party coalition since the Civil War.” Their crusade against “socialism” echos the ancient fears of the John Birch Society railing against communism and the USSR, neither of which have any relevance to the current political environment.
Indeed, fear-mongering “socialism” is a terrible way to develop policies for governance and is mostly a deflection away from the agenda of the current Republican Party. Do a quick check of your family and friends, especially if they are baby boomers. How many of them enjoy the benefits of Social Security and Medicare? How many of them enjoy clean water and sewer systems, roads, weather reporting, the internet, the benefits of public education, and medicines and vaccines that keep us healthy? (This is a very brief list of the benefits of good governance.) These government programs have contributed to the quality of life we, as citizens of this country, have learned to expect and enjoy. This is part of our Freedom! Democrats will always support the expansion of these freedoms to everyone in this country.
The Green New Deal and Medicare for All are supported by Democrats and offer a vision for the future. No one left behind. Period.
Open borders, gun confiscation, late-term abortion, and the “abyss of socialism” are radical right-wing constructs, false representations of these significant and complicated issues. The current GOP is adding a layer of extremism and raw emotion to these issues. This makes it very difficult to talk about them much less develop coherent policy, again obscuring their agenda.
The economy? Good for a few, not so good for the many. Minimum wage? Good for the many, not so much for the few. Standing on the world stage? Ignoring historical alliances, plunging the Middle East into chaos, cozying up to autocrats and dictators around the world, working hard to isolate America from its Global partners? Leadership by tweet?
I agree that the Democratic Party seems radical in comparison to the Republican Party, but it’s because the GOP has gone so far to the right. When referring to the Democratic Party as extreme, remember that the exact opposite has occurred.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.