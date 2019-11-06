The World Series set me thinking about order, good conduct, and respect for rules versus chaos, bad behavior and the dissing of authority. Consider this. In baseball, the foul lines are clearly marked. The base lines are respected. Six umpires are strategically located to officiate the game (now with the benefit of instant replay if necessary). Players know the rules and abide by them, knowing the penalty for infractions. When, occasionally, a player decides to act out his frustration -- by hurling a bat, charging the pitcher who appears to have thrown a "bean ball," cursing the umpire, or leaping into the crowd to slug an obnoxious fan -- everyone knows that the mystique of the game has been betrayed. That's not how baseball is meant to be played. And, it doesn't matter who the teams are; the game is the same.
So, on Wednesday, Oct. 23, I, with millions of others, watched on television the dominating performance of the Washington Nationals in game 2 of the World Series. For Nationals' fans, it was brilliant. But, the important thing for me was the orderliness of the game of in the midst of a frenzied atmosphere. Even during the explosive seventh inning when the Nationals scored six runs, no one did anything to impede the progress of the game. The sold-out crowd of mostly Houston fans stayed in their places and did not hurl objects at the Washington players on the field. The Houston players controlled their frustrations and continued to play the game to the best of their ability without ugly displays of emotion. The Nationals' players celebrated appropriately but did not attempt to humiliate their opponents. That is the nature of the sport we call our "national pastime."
Meanwhile, earlier that day, in the Nationals' home city, a very different scene unfolded. For a period of several hours, a sizable group of Republican congressmen, incited by the president, acted out their frustration by violating the rules of their office. They forced themselves, in mass, past guards into a secure room to interrupt a bipartisan committee's scheduled hearing of a witness in the impeachment inquiry of the president. They acted in boorish fashion to embarrass the committee members, staff members, and themselves, in a display that belittled their office and betrayed their responsibility to the American people. The grandeur of the House of Representatives was diminished and our nation's image further tarnished around the world. It was worse, by far, than a World Series game gone sour.
So, here's the question: What is it that causes grown men who have taken an oath to perform their duties responsibly for the good of the nation to act in this way? What would you think if something like that happened in your city council, church, civic group, or place of business? Is this the way we expect our elected leaders to perform? If so, just take me out to a ball game.
Thomas Reynolds lives in Bridgewater.
