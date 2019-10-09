Socialism in my understanding includes collective ownership of a group of society’s assets and an egalitarian distribution of benefits produced by these assets. It is the oldest economic system employed by homo sapiens. During our hunter gatherer period, from around 350,000 BCE to around 8,000 BCE, small groups banded together for mutual benefit and shared in the fruits of the hunt. To be sure, even in prehistoric periods, top dogs tended to get greater benefits than run of the mill members of the clan or tribe. Since the agricultural revolution, individuals began to produce more than they could individually consume. Consequentially, humanity began to write and keep track of inventory as evidenced by earliest Sumerian and cuneiform writing. Writing and arithmetic are the first tools of capitalism.
Today, according to William Estep in “The Anabaptist Story,” the Hutterites have communities still existing in the Dakotas that successfully employ socialistic practices as their primary economic system. What is common among today’s Hutterites and prehistoric hunter gatherer clans is the small community size where each member knows each other member. The Hutterites initiate a new community whenever the current community exceeds 150 members. This same quantity of 150 members seems anthropologically to be the community size limit of hunter gatherers when strangers were regarded either as threats or food.
In today’s mostly urban world, social units tend to number from the thousands to the millions. We know friends and neighbors but not all members of our community. In order to know what capacity each community member has to contribute, as well as be knowledgeably informed as to what each member requires, urban societies use administrators and regulators. A smaller number of administrators and regulators deciding who should produce what, and how much is distributed back to individuals inevitably leads to corruption when seeking favorable decisions from the bureaucracy.
Innovators will innovate because that is how they are wired. Similarly, corrupt administrators will receive bribes for favorable consideration because internally that is how some of them are wired. Also, they often believe they deserve this benefit. So far capitalism seems to consistently provide more favorable outcomes to the greatest number of humanity’s vast citizenry.
In his latest book, “21 Lessons for the 21st Century,” Yuval Harari discusses the potential for future artificial intelligence (AI) computer systems coupled with biometric sensors to monitor physical and emotional responses of each individual and select optimal occupations, spouses, life styles and all other “free will” choices. Having been a computer system engineer in both data processing and industrial control applications for over 50 years, I have a biased opinion.
This brief discussion presents three future potential socioeconomic structures:
1. Private ownership in open competition with personal choices: Capitalism.
2. Common ownership with predetermined options monitored by impersonal bureaucrats: Socialism.
3. Algorithmically determined choices monitored by biometric devices: Electronic Intelligence.
Individuals make mistakes affecting individuals. Bureaucrats make mistakes affecting classes. Computers make the most mistakes faster.
Philip S. Radcliffe lives in Bridgewater.
