Remember the skepticism about the U.S. intelligence community’s conclusion that Russia was involved in a hacking of the Clinton/Democratic National Committee server and interfering in the election? When the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI learned of the hacking claim, they asked to examine the server. But the DNC refused. Why would the victim of a crime refuse to cooperate with law enforcement in solving that crime?
In July of 2017, the Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, an organization of former CIA, FBI, National Security Agency, and military intelligence officers, technical experts, and analysts concluded that the DNC was not hacked by the Russians over the internet. Instead, the data was downloaded by a thumb drive or similar portable storage device physically attached to the DNC server. How was this determined? The time stamps contained in the computer files’ metadata establish that the speed the data was sent couldn’t be reproduced over the world wide web, but a portable storage device could. The VIPS concluded that the DNC data theft was an inside job by someone with physical access to the server. After the DNC refused access to the DNC server the FBI agreed to accept the findings of CrowdStrike, the private cybersecurity firm hired by the DNC. CrowdStrike never completed a final report and only turned over three redacted drafts to the government.
In testimony before the House Judiciary Committee, former FBI Director James Comey conceded that “best practices” require “direct access” to the allegedly hacked computers. Later the Mueller report would rely on the analysis by CrowdStrike. VIPS stated that “direct access to the actual computers is the first requirement” in any valid forensic analysis. VIPS’ additional analysis of the WikiLeaks DNC files revealed “a FAT (File Allocation Table)” was used to transfer the data. A unique property of an external storage device, like a thumb drive, before WikiLeaks posted them.
The memorandum then readdressed the elephant in the room: “the apparent failure of NSA’s dragnet, collect-it-all approach — including ‘cast-iron’ coverage of WikiLeaks — to provide forensic evidence (as opposed to ‘assessments’) as to how the DNC emails got to WikiLeaks and who sent them.”
By denying law enforcement access to its allegedly hacked computers, the DNC conducted itself like a criminal suspect with something to hide. And, in the face of this suspicious behavior, the failure by Comey’s FBI and team Mueller to conduct a direct access forensic examination of the DNC’s computers or to seek corroboration from the NSA of any hacking strongly suggests that they had no interest in getting to the truth.
So now there is a whistleblower. A CIA officer who says President Trump sought foreign help for his reelection and that the White House sought to cover it up. You don’t call someone from U.S. intelligence a whistleblower unless they are actually whistleblowing on U.S. intelligence agents. A CIA officer who exposes information about government officials is an operative performing an operation, because that’s what the CIA does. Anyone else smell a rat?
Michael Brown lives in Rockingham.
Wow, talk about alternative facts. I suggest consulting this article from Wired, DNC Lawsuit Reveals Key Details About Devastating 2016 Hack.
"The details of when and how that attack occurred, though, are more clear than ever—and may indicate that Russia’s plan to interfere in the US election predated its DNC intrusion.
"According to the DNC lawsuit, Russian intelligence group Cozy Bear—the GRU-affiliated hacker group, also known as APT29—infiltrated the DNC network as far back as July 27, 2015, nearly a year before the leaks of the pilfered material began. The suit says that a second Russian group—Fancy Bear, the outfit that has recently tormented the International Olympic Committee as well—hacked the DNC’s systems on April 18, 2016. The DNC wouldn’t notice the presence of either until April 28, 2016, at which point it called in security firm CrowdStrike to help analyze and mitigate the damage."
