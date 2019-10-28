Donald Trump is a master manipulator.
He knows that saying something forcefully and frequently can lead people to accept it as true. Many Americans still believe that former President Barack Obama was born overseas, that New Jersey Muslims celebrated the destruction of the World Trade Center and that Hunter Biden acted illegally in Ukraine.
Trump repeats nicknames frequently, so the adjective and the name stick together in our brains: “Crooked Hillary, Sleepy Joe, Nervous Nancy.” Trump also characterized Robert Mueller’s work as a witch-hunt, and the current impeachment investigation as an unfair witch-hunt.
Trump presents complex issues as simple problems, then tempts us with simple solutions. When he cannot deliver those solutions (health-care financing plan, border wall), he blames Democratic obstruction. We want to believe him, ignoring the weaknesses in his proposals, his misunderstanding of federal law, and his inability to support proposals through the legislative process.
He and his Attorney General created their own summary of the Mueller Report, and few Americans took note of the allegations of wrong-doing in the actual report. Trump is now focusing his manipulative powers on impeachment. He whines about secretive deliberations, no vote at the beginning of the process, and a lack of bipartisan support in the House. Our congressman, Ben Cline, has submitted legislation requiring a House vote on continuing the impeachment process. None of these is required for impeachment inquiries, despite the DN-R’s Oct. 18, 2019, editorial.
In fact, Congress is in Phase 1 of a two-part impeachment process. A sub-group of House members is researching, analyzing, and organizing charges into Article(s) of Impeachment. In Phase 2, Trump will appear in front of the full Senate, with lawyers at his side, to respond to the House’s indictment. This is the same process of indictment and trial used in federal and state courts. However, Trump and his staff are not waiting for Phase 2; they are manipulating public opinion now, before the House publishes its findings and the Senate deliberates. They have also attempted to restrict the time available for debate. Will their arguments muddy the waters and deter the Senate from completing a thorough consideration of the Articles of Impeachment?
What’s next? New York magazine recently published a list of impeachable offenses: Abusing power (urging higher postage rates for Amazon and blocking the AT&T-Time Warner merger as payback for negative coverage by the Washington Post and CNN); mishandling classified information (reversing 25 security clearance denials, giving Israeli intelligence to Russians); undermining federal law (ordering budgeted funds moved without congressional approval); obstruction of Congress (refusing to recognize its legitimate oversight and inquiry functions); obstruction of justice (directing subordinates to lie and refuse to cooperate during legitimate investigations); profiting from office (accepting payments from domestic and foreign parties with interests in his policies), and fomenting violence (encouraging supporters to attack journalists and opponents).
These are serious charges, which Trump is trying to avoid through manipulation. Will Trump again fool us into thinking there is nothing here?
Susan Sheridan lives in Rockingham.
