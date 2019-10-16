I have been canvassing for Brent Finnegan, the Democratic candidate for Virginia House, and April Moore, the candidate for Virginia Senate. I also canvassed last year — the difference in people’s responses has been remarkable, reflecting the shifting political landscape, influenced by the degree to which our self-centered practices are destroying our environment, the insanity of gun violence, and to a lesser extent, the effects of regressive taxation. Behind this landscape lies the unorthodox behavior of our current president and the divisive politics in Congress.
Most people who answered my knocks last year were polite with about 6 to 8% growling about not being able to stand politics. This year, citizens have been far more welcoming. Even those who may be voting for our current delegate and senator have appreciated those of us who are volunteering our time to remind people about the importance of the Nov. 5 election in Virginia. Without too much exaggeration, we can say the eyes of the nation are upon us. As we go, others may follow. If we vote for representatives who want to protect our environment, implement universal background checks, expand health care coverage, support public education, and reverse the upward flow of wealth, we may spread hope for those who believe in community and global responsibility. It’s not too much of a stretch to call this orientation toward others as being truly Christian.
Along with others who are concerned about environmental sustainability, I have been particularly impressed by the young activists in Harrisonburg who for two recent Fridays have devoted their time and energy to support the global climate strike by organizing demonstrations at Court Square. They have taken their cues from that remarkable Swedish 16-year-old who has captured the world’s imagination — or at least the imaginations of people who still believe in science. Those of us on the other side of our journeys may be watching young people like Greta Thunberg from the sidelines, but we can hope that the new generations will clean up the garbage we are irresponsibly leaving behind.
They may also have to clean up the garbage we are now witnessing in Washington and perhaps to a lesser extent in Virginia. I respect our current representatives for their service, but they seem to have their heads buried in yesterday, ignoring the imperatives of now. We can no longer afford representatives who are willing to sacrifice the health of our planet to higher profits for businesses, refuse to address gun violence, think health care belongs only to the middle and upper classes, are willing to shift tax dollars from public to for-profit charter schools, and support tax policies that disproportionately benefit billionaires. In contrast, Finnegan and Moore take climate control seriously, have pledged to reduce gun violence, restore environmental and consumer protections, support public education, and restore progressive taxation policies that will improve infrastructure and prioritize a balanced budget. They believe government should work for the many, not the privileged few.
Irvin Peckham lives in Harrisonburg.
