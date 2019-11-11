Harrisonburg is in the middle of an identity crisis.
Are we a city with a university or are we a university that happens to be surrounded by a city?
In their meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 22, City Council members made it very clear they believe we are the latter.
Mayor Deanna Reed referred to James Madison University students as “residents” of the city. She also referred consistently to the city’s most recent comprehensive plan map, a map she says was created after gathering input from city residents. Using her words, this theoretically means that JMU students were present and actively involved in the map’s creation.
I attended every comprehensive plan meeting I could within my schedule and did not observe any JMU students at a single one. I suppose I could give some credit to the students as I feel the comprehensive plan meetings were poorly advertised and poorly organized, and had limited overall resident involvement. However, through my involvement with local committees and organizations, I have yet to encounter more than a handful JMU students who have a vested interest in our community.
Councilman Christopher Jones alluded to the idea that homeowners/residents within the city know to what area they are moving and therefore should not complain when their homes are near the ever-expanding student housing within the city. However, a majority of the residents of the Woodland neighborhood who will be greatly affected by the approved housing complex moved to that neighborhood long before they were surrounded by Charleston Townes, Sunchase, and the many other apartment and townhome complexes that now invade the eastern corridor of the city. I have no doubts they would not have purchased their homes decades ago had they known what City Council would later allow to be built.
Besides the primary concerns regarding the impact of student behavior on residential quality of life, the roads on which this complex will be built will become even more difficult and more dangerous to navigate. While the Reservoir expansion has helped, the traffic that currently backs up in both directions on a daily basis between Evelyn Byrd and Chestnut Ridge will worsen, limiting the Harrisonburg Rescue Squad’s ability to easily access the hospital from their location, limiting the Woodland neighborhood residents from exiting and entering their one road in and out, and placing a greater demand on the Harrisonburg Police Department as it deals with increasing accidents and traffic violations.
The JMU invasion appears to have no end, and the university seems to have no interest in serving the very city in which it exists. If City Council would place a moratorium on student housing, it would be up to the university to create housing solutions for their students. Instead, City Council has yet once again enabled JMU to keep taking land for nonhousing uses and leaving the city to deal with the many problems — increased traffic, decreased quality of life due to loud and messy parties, and general disrespect for lifelong residents — that student housing creates.
When will it end?
Megan Austin lives in Harrisonburg.
