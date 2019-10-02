Chikomekome ca nkhuyu mkati muli nyerere: The nkhuyu fruit looks good on the outside but ants are eating it in the inside. – Tumbuka Proverb
After six years of devastating World War II, the 4th Armored Division and the 89th Infantry of the Third U.S. Army liberated the Ohrdruf Nazi concentration camp. This was the first Nazi camp U.S. troops liberated on April 4, 1945. Marvin Bochner was one of the first American soldiers to see the unthinkable horrors of what the Nazis had done during the holocaust. There was a thick stench in the air, the piles of the dead and the skinny, bones, the emaciated, and there were the gaunt staggering dead. Marvin Bochner and other young American soldiers who saw firsthand the utter horrors and catastrophe of the camps lived with the nightmares the rest of their lives.
The current shocking whistleblower revelations about the smoking-gun corruption-exposing presidential phone call to the president of Ukraine and the Democratic impeachment inquiries have all happened in one week. The details not merely confirm what we have all known the last three years about the president’s lack of moral integrity and utter contempt for our constitution, there is something more terrifying for all my fellow citizens to realize. If this does not make you lose sleep about the future of our country then nothing will.
This president will leave office through impeachment, being voted out in November 2020 or his presidency will end in November 2024 if he is reelected. At that time, this nation will be horrified at how much moral damage one man will have inflicted inside and outside our country. The new president, and the first new incoming individuals joining the new post-current president’s administration, will encounter Nazi concentration-like conditions of moral decay in American government and foreign policy.
All departments of the federal government; secretary of State, Justice Department, the Senate, Homeland Security, Department of Defense, Commerce, Agriculture, Transportation, FEMA; there will be a stench of casualties of moral death, and the wounded moral victims of the current president’s moral turpitude, recklessness and utter contempt for the Constitution and the rule of law. There will be the morally weak, gaunt, and staggering walking dead in Congress and elsewhere including foreign policy. The U.S. will almost be a Province of Vladimir Putin and Russia. But never forget that this is America. There are also heroes in all these departments who are resisting the moral decay that is spreading. They will emerge to tell tales of courage and patriotism.
The whistleblower complaint and just the corrupt phone call alone to the president of Ukraine suggests State Department, Justice Department, White House officials may be either colluding or are fighting the tide of corruption and moral decay. During his three-year tenure as president, the whole of America and especially the federal government may the proverbial beautiful looking nkhuyu Zambian or African fruits on the outside that are being eaten or devoured by ants on the inside.
Mwizenge S. Tembo lives in Bridgewater.
(1) comment
Comparing the Trump administration to Na*i concentration camps? Are you serious Mr. Tembo? Are you really that blinded by rage and hatred of Donald Trump? Wow! You liberals live in an alternate reality.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.