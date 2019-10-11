Kudos to Luanne Santangelo, director of the Harrisonburg Department of Parks and Recreation, and Andrew “AJ” Morris and his staff at the Westover Pool! The renovations the city made to the pool, which included the addition of a splash park for children and resurfacing the Olympic pool and the apron around both pools, refreshed the facility, delighted the children and likely expanded the pool’s clientele. The front desk attendant was always pleasant and the lifeguards were vigilant, even recording their “rescues” throughout the summer.
I appreciate this fabulous community asset, which is accessible to all. It isn’t free, but the $3 admission fee for a city resident, children are just $2, is a bargain. Where else can you enjoy a swim on a hot summer day for a family of four for about the price of a single adult movie ticket. Other community pools I have used have charged as much as $15 for a single visit.
I greatly appreciated AJ’s addition of a fourth lap lane in August and the extension of the outdoor swimming season until Sept. 28. This summer I swam 58 times, always logging a mile in the lap lanes unless the pool closed early in advance of a thunderstorm. That is twice the number of visits I made last year, with 13 swims coming during the extended September season. Thank you for providing this safe, clean, affordable and refreshing place to swim. By the way, the water in the diving pool was heated in September to a very comfortable 80 to 82 degrees. With the warm and dry weather we experienced this September, the swimming conditions were perfect.
I visited once with my two grandchildren, ages 4 and 2, who live outside of Washington, D.C. They loved the splash park, which replaced the kiddie pool. What a great way to encourage outdoor fun in an entirely safe place, which no longer requires the supervision of a skilled lifeguard. The watchful eye of a parent or grandparent is sufficient.
I also noticed that the apron surrounding the pool no longer retains heat the way the old concrete pad once did. Thus, the children are less prone to run across the hot surface, which was always a headache to the lifeguard trying to prevent injury. Now we hear more children playing and saying, “Marco Polo” and far fewer shrieking whistles followed by a lifeguard’s order, “No running!”
If you haven’t already discovered Westover Pool at 305 S. Dogwood Ave., be sure to check it out. Although it is closed for two weeks, it will reopen on Oct. 14 under a dome for winter swimming. Season passes are available for individuals and families. The pool is also used in the summer by the Westover Waves youth swim team and in the fall by the Harrisonburg High School Blue Streaks swim team, but there is more than ample time for the public to enjoy the facility.
Steve Carpenter lives in Harrisonburg.
