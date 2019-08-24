Violence must stop — big powerful words but only words. How do you stop violence in a world that has had violence at its core since the day it pulled itself out of molten rock. I could go back eons but I won’t trouble the reader with that. Suffice I start with my grandmother’s town of birth: Newtown, Connecticut. A young woman had a mentally ill child. The family was in daily turmoil because of him. The husband left, the mother tried everything — doctors, institutions, hobbies. One hobby for her son made the mother his first victim. Why did this happen? He was being treated. The mother pulled out all stops, including giving up her marriage and her life before her life was taken.
It is easy to say violence must stop. The causes of violence probably are as many as there are people. Should all people be locked up? Should we make laws to stop all gun sales? How effective would that be? Those who really want guns can make them — never considered that did you? Those with the “know how” can convert a single shot weapon to an automatic killing machine.
Do the police, like the SS or KGB, go into every home and confiscate anything that resembles a weapon — cap guns, cork guns, water guns? Extreme isn’t it? But when “do-gooders,” like those in Newtown after the killings, get involved nothing is too extreme. Humans with excellent brains act out of emotions and forget how to think. The home of the killer in Newtown was destroyed (burned to the ground I think). The school of the killings was torn down. A perfectly good building usable by the remaining children or others and ever more a monument to the violence mental illness brings.
But, no, millions of dollars were spent to abuse the survivors by busing them to the next town while a new school was appropriated and built. Let us go back only two centuries: Then some people disliked that some people wanted to separate from the Union 500,000 or more fellow Americans, even brothers and sisters, died in horrific violence. How is this different from Texas or Ohio or Parkland? Dead is dead and many who died were below the age of 15.
Europe and Asia were feudal worlds for the multitudes. Daily existence was violent. Africa has for most of the last 200 years or more been violent and it continues, largely unreported. The occasional violence some Americans see pales by comparison to daily Africa, Syria, Iraq, Central America, etc. Americans have occasional violence and because we don’t live with it daily it disturbs us. It seems no nation or continent has escaped violence.
Those of academia or congresspeople think we Americans wear blinders. We don’t — the violence in the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, elsewhere has not escaped our view. Americans can’t fix everything and laws are forgotten.
Barbara Lampron lives in Rockingham.
