Long before “transgender” became known to the public as the “T” in LGBTQ, I was teaching Biopsychology students the distinctions between genetic gender, anatomical gender and gender identity. I will not test you on it, but let us ponder these distinctions because of supposedly “commonsense” editorial page submissions, such as Rita Dunaway’s hot-off-the-press Aug. 24, 2019, DN-R viewpoint: “Absurdity in Denying Facts.”
“Genetic gender” is based on X-X (female) or X-Y (male) 23rd chromosomes.
“Anatomical Gender” is determined by observable sexual characteristics. The baby’s anatomical gender is written on its birth certificate — and often determines how the child is raised. But some are born with the opposite genetic-gender or some mixture of characteristics. With the latter, surgery may be performed to choose one gender to raise the child, sometimes resulting in great agony over the parent-chosen gender.
“Gender Identity” is the gender a person comes to feel deeply to be her or his true identity. Most of us are cisgender or “iso-sexual” persons: deeply feeling that we are the same as our anatomical gender. “Between ages 2 and 3, most children learn to label themselves correctly as boys or girls, and they can classify themselves with others of the same gender” (developmental psychologist Aletha C. Huston).
“Transgender” or “transsexual” “is a condition of sexual identity in which an individual believes that he or she is trapped in a body of the other sex” (biopsychologist John Pinel). There are cases of transgender persons beginning to feel as young as between 2 and 3 that there is a mistake in their anatomy and assigned gender. Pinel writes that the causes are unknown.
One of the serious misunderstandings is the assumption that transsexuals just have a casual “feeling” of being of the opposite gender, so that they just “choose” to want to be the other gender. This seems to be Dunaway’s view; her hypothetical Student D “is a 15-year-old girl who wants to be a boy.”
Pinel writes that the desperation often caused by feeling “trapped” in the other-sex’s body can be seen in how some dealt with their problem before surgical sexual reassignment was an option: “Some biological males (psychological females) attempted self-castration, and others consumed copious quantities of estrogen-containing face creams in order to feminize their bodies.”
Let me close with this challenge to all my fellow and isosexual or cisgender people: Think about your own life-long gender identity “feeling.” I grew up with very strong and constant feelings of being a male, which is consistent with my anatomy and, judging by my successful fathering, my genetics. But I didn’t just casually decide or “want” to be male; and I didn’t have to glance at my “characteristics” to have this strong feeling of being a male. Why assume that the gender identity “feelings” of transgender folks would be any weaker or less pervasive than the “feelings” of cisgender people? For that matter, I also did not just casually “choose” my heterosexual orientation.
Bill Faw lives in Rockingham County.
