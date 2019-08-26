In 2008, my wife and I were in the Tennessee Valley Unitarian/Universalist Church in Knoxville watching the youth group present “Annie” when we heard three loud noises and then saw a gun barrel on the other side of the sanctuary. Two were killed and several were wounded before the shooter was tackled by three men as he tried to reload his gun. Similar to the recent El Paso shooting, the shooter left a statement. He lost his job, was estranged from his wife (who had attended that church) and was depressed. He believed that “liberals” were ruining this country, especially when they openly welcome homosexuals as this church did. He quoted Sean Hannity and other writers and TV personalities. He intended to keep shooting (with 75 rounds of ammunition) until the police shot and killed him. He believed that he was improving the U.S. by killing as many liberals as he could before he died.
Words and public speech have consequences. Freedom of speech is our cherished right, but preaching hate and fear of people who are different provides a culture which encourages hate speech and action. The fact that this church shooter quoted from national figures, as the El Paso shooter apparently quoted from President Trump, should make all of us more cautious about our speech. Although hate speech and crimes have long been in the U.S., there appears to be a link between the alarming increase of hate words and actions following statements by Trump and his supporters.
In this church shooting, an assault weapon was not used — if it had been, many more would have died. Thus banning military weapons will not stop all mass shootings, but it could greatly reduce the damage that is done.
One argument against gun regulations quotes the number of deaths and injuries from cars. Requiring tests for a driver’s license, cars to meet standards and random checks for drunk driving do not eliminate deaths from cars; however, they do reduce car-related accidents.
Background checks, not allowing persons to own guns who have killed, shot or physically abused others, as well as those whose mental condition makes them dangerous to themselves and others will not eliminate mass shootings. Gun safety laws do decrease gun violence (e.g., Connecticut had a reduction in gun violence after passing these laws, whereas Missouri had an increase in gun violence after they repealed some gun safety laws passed earlier).
The Supreme Court decision that affirmed the right to bear arms based on the Second Amendment also said that the government has the right to regulate fire-arms.
The FBI director recently stated that both international and domestic terrorism are major threats and both need to have priority by our government. Yet, this administration has not recognized the threat from domestic terrorism by white supremacists and related groups and has decreased resources set up to reduce violence from these groups.
We can do better.
Burleigh Franks lives in Harrisonburg.
