With the improvement of I-81, we have an opportunity to do something positive and innovative. The advocacy group, Rail Solution, has railroad experts who have done the groundwork for a rail option for reducing truck traffic on I-81.
Here’s the plan. Norfolk Southern Railway has a right-of-way that parallels I-81 for hundreds of miles. Rail Solution suggests that the part from Harrisburg, Pa., to Knoxville, Tenn. be used for diversion of trucks off of I-81. This length, about 600 miles, would justify the time to drive the trucks on and off the rail truck ferry. After driving his truck on the ferry, the driver would retire to a special drivers’ car to work, rest or sleep.
The billions that would be spent on widening and improving I-81 would instead be used to add capacity to the Norfolk Southern line from Harrisburg to Knoxville, which at minimum means adding another track. Drivers on I-81 would be spared years and years of the danger and inconvenience of highway construction.
Rail Solution estimates that 60% of trucks on I-81 are through-traffic, which means that percentage of truck traffic could be taken off of this portion of I-81. Diversion of this number of trucks could be enough to eliminate the need to widen I-81. Most of the wear and tear on an Interstate Highway is due to truck traffic, so the cost of maintaining I-81 would be reduced. Passenger vehicles would enjoy a smoother, safer ride.
Although there are examples of these truck ferry systems in Europe, where they are called “rolling highways,” there are no existing systems in the United States. The I-81 ferry would likely become a prototype for utilization of this kind of system in other parts of the country to reduce the truck burden and safety hazard. This would help justify involvement and funding from the federal government.
Residents of the Valley are breathing in a never-ending stream of pollutants, including dangerous particulates, from I-81, year after year, decade after decade. Rail is four times more fuel efficient than trucking, which means the truck ferry would reduce greenhouse emissions and other pollutants from the trucks ferried by a factor of four.
Further reduction of greenhouse gases and pollutants could be achieved by making the ferry locomotives electrified. This would truly make the I-81 truck ferry a model and prototype for the country. Every effort must be made going forward to electrify our economy to avoid the worst effects of climate change, so it would be prudent to design and build the ferry with the technologies of the future.
The public-private partnership between the Commonwealth and Norfolk Southern can be successfully crafted and truckers can be required or incentivized to use the ferry.
Let’s do this.
H. Bishop Dansby lives in Keezletown.
