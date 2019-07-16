The following are true narratives with changed names.
“I hate you! I hate you! I wish you were dead!”
Francene, young mother of two, screamed this at her older daughter, Misty. Her anguished cries pierced the still morning air of our small mountain valley from over 800 feet away.
Later that evening our daughter asked, “Why wasn’t Misty in school today, Daddy? I saw her running around in her yard.” “Don’t know,” I said.
A few days later I learned that Francene had experienced a recent abortion.
A young man named Alex hoped to be a father and build a family. When asked why he and his girlfriend had split, he answered in anguish, “She killed my baby!”
Celeste, mother of several children, was facing a major life-threatening surgery. When I questioned her about her plans for eternity should her surgery fail, she responded, “There is no way I could go to heaven!” When I asked why not, she replied, “I’ve had an abortion, no, I’ve had two. My husband demanded it. That is why I divorced him.”
My response, “God says abortion is murder and murder is sin. I and everyone on Earth have sinned in many ways. We have come up short on God’s will — doing what is right.”
But Jesus said, “All sins can be forgiven except ‘one’ and abortion is not that one. We need to repent or turn away from our sins and express our genuine sorrow to God in prayer.”
Another woman, Maude, told her boyfriend that she was pregnant. “Get an abortion” he demanded. “No!” she responded. “If you do not love our child, you do not love me.” Today that fetus is a mother also.
Nina, Dorene and April were babies from three separate families. On three different occasions, one of their parents said to me, “Do you see that child? The doctors recommended that we abort her.” That was 15-25 years ago.
I have followed the progress of these outstanding young ladies and am thrilled when I read of their lives in the newspapers, see their most recent pictures or receive a report from their parents.
All the unborn babies aborted since Roe v. Wade in 1973 were innocent and sentenced to an unjust death by the U.S. Supreme Court at that time.
Just recently I read that at least $2 million from Planned Parenthood made its way to Gov. Ralph Northam’s gubernatorial campaign, according to The Hill. Heaven and hell alone know how much abortion money helped to build the great “blue wall” against life.
Abortion is a giant business built by Margaret Sanger, who has been called a racist, and fostered by the U.S. and certain state governments.
Harold Myers lives in Broadway.
