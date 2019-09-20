For two years, the Democratic Party has attempted to deny the results of the last presidential election, claiming that the Trump campaign won a phony election that was rigged under the direction of Vladimir Putin. But when the Democrat-backed Mueller Report found no evidence that the campaign “coordinated or conspired with the Russian government in its election-interference activities,” the left predictably called “foul.”
The report stated that, yes, there was Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, but it did not significantly influence the election. Nor did Mueller find any evidence that Messrs. Trump and Putin conspired to thwart the will of the voters. Of course, the entire Obama administration, including the FBI, were either unaware of Russian interference or were only willing to acknowledge it after the election. The ongoing DOJ IG report on the matter should be interesting when it is released — if it is released.
As a result of all this tomfoolery, Americans who remain transfixed on Vladimir Putin as America’s new “bogeyman” play right into his hands by promoting division and unreasoning rancor.
What should really worry Americans? A recent report entitled “Averting Crisis: American Strategy, Military Spending and Collective Defense in the Indo-Pacific,” prepared by the United States Studies Centre, Sydney, Australia, stated that “the U.S. military is no longer the primary force in Asia, and missiles from China’s rapidly improving military could overwhelm its bases in hours.” China’s military is making huge strides in comparison to the U.S. and its Asian allies and partners. Chief among these advances is in missile technology.
The report continues: “China has deployed a formidable array of precision missiles and other counter-intervention systems to undercut America’s military primacy.” … Most U.S. military installations in the Western Pacific, as well as those of its key partners and allies, “could be rendered useless by precision strikes in the opening hours of a conflict,” according to this independent report.
Meanwhile, a November 2018 report to Congress from the National Defense Strategy Commission said “the U.S. military could suffer unacceptably high casualties” and “might struggle to win, or perhaps lose, a war against China or Russia.” Six months later, the U.S. Defense Department’s own annual report on China’s military said Beijing was intent on becoming “the preeminent power in the Indo-Pacific region.”
But what is our country’s biggest worry as we barrel toward the November elections? Unbelievably, many eyes seem laser-focused on a ginned-up rumor that Trump and Putin are exchanging secret handshakes and taking blood oaths to destroy the American republic. Of all the weapons of war, distraction is perhaps the most lethal.
In his masterpiece of military strategy “The Art of War,” Sun Tzu warned: “Let your plans be dark and impenetrable as night, and when you move, fall like a thunderbolt.”
Stand by, America. A thunderbolt is gathering from two directions at once: from within, and from without.
James Poplar lives in Quicksburg.
