I thank Luanne Austin for her regular, clear and concise “Rural Pen” column, but I find her recent comments on “The Difference of Religion, God” to be rather sad. It suggests a lack of faith in God as He has revealed Himself to us. Her thesis regrets that “the value we assign to our forms ends up becoming the object of our attention rather than a way to nudge our attention to God,” as if worship were merely song and dance.
The form the readings, prayers and responses of Holy Eucharist is not merely man’s invention, but is ordained by Jesus Christ. The Church adheres strictly to that form in obedience to and in honor of Him, so that we might be one in Him and have eternal life. The music and other art that adorns that form may detract from worship or enhance it, but one should not mistake the art for the sacrament itself. Wisely, the Church permits many forms of art such as Gregorian, Renaissance, traditional, folk and African to suit many tastes. So art shouldn’t be an issue.
The witnesses to the truth that Jesus is God include the gospel accounts of Jesus and his teachings, healing, instructions, death and resurrection. Those accounts include the form of Holy Mass and the account of Jesus celebrating Mass after his resurrection with two of His disciples on the road to Emmaus. We also have His mother, Mary, and her frequent appearances throughout history with words of encouragement and caution. For example, a century ago at Fatima, a town named for a queen who converted from Islam to Christianity, Mary told people to come a week later, at which time thousands of witnesses saw the apparition of the dancing sun. We also have the witnesses of saints and martyrs — and even the very existence of the Church despite human corruption and power struggle in it and attempts to subjugate it.
Jesus said His followers must “take up their cross daily” and “those who lose their lives for my sake will find it,” yet the prosperity of cultures that tolerate Christians also witness to the truth of the gospel.
Even Mother Teresa suffered from a “darkness of the soul” in doubting her own work. Still, she consistently and enthusiastically embraced the form of the Holy Eucharist, because it was her salvation, grace and daily bread. Come to confession and Holy Mass in the Roman Catholic Church even if the form of the art is not perfect, because the form of the sacrament brings us eventually to perfection. God says so.
Joe Rudmin lives in Harrisonburg.
