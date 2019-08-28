Rockingham County Board of Supervisors are about to take action on a proposal to form a Lake Shenandoah Stormwater Control Authority. Approval would give the board authority to raise property taxes on all owners in the Lake Shen Watershed. Funds would be used to repair stormwater management deficiencies, which the board claims is the exclusive responsibility of all watershed property owners. Actually, the cause of the deficiencies has been lack of foresight or unwillingness on the part of previous supervisors to impose adequate stormwater management requirements on property developers in the county as a whole.
Residents in the Lake Shen Watershed, as well as other areas of the county, are currently experiencing flooding in their homes during heavy rain. Over time, Lake Shen had been accumulating sediment originating from construction sites upstream. Eventually the water holding capacity of the lake was significantly reduced and the dam washed out. It has been determined that past requirements were insufficient to adequately control stormwater originating on development sites. To compound the problem, the county had issued building permits for lots that would later be flooded. County planners had taken no action to identify and map potential flood-prone areas.
This taxpayer believes the board should use its current authority to accept responsibility for mistakes that it knows were made by previous boards. It should make the identified infrastructure repairs quickly using its current authority and general county funds. Going forward, I expect the board to learn from past mistakes, and take appropriate action to ensure that all current and future construction in the county will avoid such stormwater, soil erosion, and flooding problems. The worst decision for the board at this point is to direct blame and penalize Lake Shen Watershed owners with a special tax when those owners have not caused the problem. Such a special tax on these owners would appear to be inequitable.
Rockingham County would do well to recognize and appreciate developers who installed stormwater detention basins, applied adequate soil and water conservation measures, avoided building in flood prone areas and retained a canopy of trees as their development progressed. Current owners and homeowner associations could be given incentives to help control stormwater on their lots. Installing rain barrels, rain gardens, earth berms and many other measures including planting trees would significantly detain stormwater and reduce stormwater management problems. Developers who would do only the minimum required for stormwater control, clear existing trees totally from construction sites and disrespect soil and water conservation measures should be discouraged. Penalties for non-compliance with more strict regulations must be imposed. The county should identify, map, and use flood prone areas for other appropriate purposes. While the County Department of Environmental Services is doing an excellent job building a program to reduce adverse impacts, it would seem prudent for the county to assign additional staff to that department.
Mistakes occur and are understandable. Not learning from mistakes and penalizing the wrong culprit is simply not productive.
Mark Decot lives in McGaheysville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.