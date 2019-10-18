What is the goal of sentencing a person to a lifetime in prison? Punishment for a heinous crime and/or to protect the community from a dangerous person would be goals most people would agree on. So why was a man sentenced to 170 years in prison in the Rockingham County Court in January of 2018, as reported in this newspaper, for the crime of distributing child pornography? “Distributing” child porn means that he downloaded images from the internet using peer-to-peer software which allows files to be shared. He wasn’t selling it, promoting it, or posting it on the internet. He was not accused of molesting anyone, or planning to abuse anyone, child or otherwise.
Child porn is disgusting and immoral but viewing it does not directly harm anyone (except possibly the user). The production of it abuses children in the most horrible of ways, but the viewer of it cannot be considered directly responsible for inflicting that harm. He can, however, be said to contribute to the harm by increasing the demand for it. But does that justify life in prison? Is the sentence proportionate to the crime? Does that warrant the taxpayer spending $1 million (more or less depending on how long he lives) to incarcerate this one man? Will our community be any safer as a result of taking him off the streets for the rest of his life? Why isn’t anyone else speaking out about this injustice? I will answer my own last question: The taboo of even thinking about something as repulsive and vile as child porn and the hysteria any time the words “sex offense” and “child” come together tend to override all concern for justice.
But surely, you say, this injustice will be corrected when this man appeals his case to the appellate court. This sentence could clearly be considered “cruel and unusual punishment.” But no, his appeal has been denied. Then certainly he will be eligible for parole in a number of years. Again, that will not be the case. You may not realize, as I did not until recently, that Virginia abolished parole about 25 years ago in the Truth in Sentencing Act. So this man is now incarcerated for the rest of his life, without any hope of reprieve, for a crime that is disgusting but clearly does not deserve such a severe sentence.
These days there is a growing interest in criminal justice reform. Harrisonburg and Rockingham County have now opened a position for a community justice planner. One of the proposed mandates for this job is to look at incarceration rates in this area. This case, and those similar to it, should be first on the list for scrutiny by the criminal justice planner. Surely there are more effective, much less costly and far more just ways to deal with this crime than with life sentences.
Louise Robinson lives in Steeles Tavern.
