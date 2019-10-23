I hope one of our readers who voted for Trump in 2016 can answer a simple but profound question. Let me set the framework and then ask the question.
The worse thing candidate Hillary Clinton said about Donald Trump’s supporters came in a fundraising speech on Sept. 9, 2016, in New York City:
“You know, to just be grossly generalistic, you could put half of Trump’s supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables. Right? The racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamaphobic — you name it. And unfortunately there are people like that. And he has lifted them up. He has given voice to their websites that used to only have 11,000 people — now 11 million…
“But that other basket of people are people who feel that the government has let them down, the economy has let them down, nobody cares about them, nobody worries about what happens to their lives and their futures, and they’re just desperate for change. It doesn’t really even matter where it comes from. They don’t buy everything he says, but he seems to hold out some hope that their lives will be different. They won’t wake up and see their jobs disappear, lose a kid to heroin, feel like they’re in a dead end. Those are people we have to understand and empathize with as well.”
Many Trump supporters express offense over Hillary’s words. Likely not knowing the entire quote, they don’t realize she was probably not calling them “deplorable,” but trying to understand the non-deplorables’ desperation for change. Hillary apologized later for saying half of Trump’s supporters were “deplorables.” Perhaps the 11 million being on such websites fit that description — suggesting about 17 percent of Trump’s 62.7 million votes. I have written in these pages of some scary contacts I have had with actual “deplorables.”
However, candidate Trump had made a more damning statement than Hillary about all (not just half) of you supporters, in Sioux City, Iowa, on Jan. 23, 2016.
“You know what else they say about my people? The polls, they say I have the most loyal people. Did you ever see that? Where I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose any voters, OK? It’s like incredible.”
Did you Trump voters take seriously what he was saying about you as a group — and you individually? He said “any voters.” That means you and you and you.
Worse than “deplorable,” he said that you placed your “loyalty” to him above any concern for the person he might shoot, above your morals and ethics, or your concern for the law. His statement included you evangelical and Catholic supporters, who presumably place your loyalty to the Lord above all other loyalties. Right?
I cannot imagine voting for a candidate who described me like that. I plead for at least one reader who voted for Trump to write how you could vote for him after he said that about you. Please.
Bill Faw lives in Rockingham.
Mr. Faw, President Trump was using hyperbole (exaggeration for effect) when he made those comments, and his voters understood that because normal people use hyperbole in order to emphasize their points all the time. It has been said, and I think rightly so, that President Trump's critics take him literally but not seriously, while his supporters take him seriously but not literally. People who actually work for a living (of all socioeconomic backgrounds) have been lied to by skilled politicians such as Bill Clinton and Barack Obama for many years about the effects that their policies will have on these voters. They've been told that illegal immigration, globalization, etc., are actually good for American workers, when the evidence is clear that they are not. The appeal of Donald Trump is that he does not talk down to his base. He understands them and their concerns. He has made campaign promises, and is actually making good on those promises. Trump's voters are willing to overlook the occasional gaffe, inartful or abrasive comment, etc., because they know that Trump is actually proud to be an American, and is attempting to make our country better for the people who work hard, pay taxes, and raise their families. I voted for Trump reluctantly the last time, but I will vote for him enthusiastically this time. At the rate you Demokkkrats are going, if you continue to look down your noses at Trump voters, and refuse to come down from your ivory towers and see what's really happening in the real world, you're going to have your heads handed to you again in 2020.
