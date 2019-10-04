The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Atlanta, Georgia, announced vaping may be responsible for more than 380 reported cases of severe lung disease in the United States and, as of Sept. 30, possibly at least 11 deaths thus far. So what is the attraction of vaping? Some people say it helps them stop smoking. American Academy of Pediatrics says it leads children to begin smoking!
Recently, while driving in my town, a car with its windows open pulled up next to mine at a traffic light. My car windows were open also. Looking left, I noticed the adult driver was vaping. Just then, a white cloud emanated from his mouth, filling his car and flowing out his car window … into my car. I didn’t have time to shut the window. The vapor had a horrible, acrid odor which made me cough. I wondered, what in the world was in that pipe?! When I returned home, the TV news was on and all about vaping! Some coincidence!
Not happy coincidence, either that U.S. health officials are investigating 380 possible cases of severe lung disease associated with vaping across 36 states, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said in a joint statement over two weeks ago, according to CNBC.
“DC, (the) U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), state and local health departments, and other clinical and public health partners are investigating a multistate outbreak of severe pulmonary disease associated with e-cigarette product (devices, liquids, refill pods, and/or cartridges) use. This investigation is ongoing and has not identified a cause, but all reported cases have a history of using e-cigarette products.” (www.cdc.gov, 9/5/2019)
I didn’t know how they work, but learned “e-cigarettes deliver an aerosol to the user by heating a liquid that usually contains nicotine, flavorings, and other chemicals. E-cigarettes can also be used to deliver marijuana or other substances.” (www.cdc.gov, 9/5/2019)
We have known the dangers of smoking to health since the 1970s. The Surgeon General issued a warning that cigarettes are harmful to your health. Now, almost 50 years later, we have e-cigarettes, another way to stream tobacco and nicotine that can addict adults and kids through vaping. Meanwhile, no one knows much about what’s in the vapors (THC?) that people are inhaling, but 11 people have died. Others in 36 states are seriously ill with severe lung disease associated with e-cigarettes and/or vaping. Some state governments are banning vaping flavors altogether.
At some point, companies that manufacture and sell these products will need to take responsibility for these deleterious outcomes. The e-cigarette and vape pod manufacturers, vendors, suppliers of flavoring chemicals (yes, they are chemicals) and additives to the vaping devices could even be liable due to the use of these products.
So you may expect more high-profile, health-related injury lawsuits on the horizon and another major problem for parents if children become addicted to e-cigarettes or vaping.
Marianne Halterman lives in Broadway.
(1) comment
Marianne H. You should check out what the CDC has since admitted. Didn't notice it in your diatribe here.
Why do so many fall for the "crisis du jour" strategy by the media and progressives (regressives). I know, I repeated myself there.
