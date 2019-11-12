I am writing in support of the special-use permit at 907 Ridgewood Road.
I believe the real issue at hand is use of neighborhood resources; that is, streets, traffic, safety and property value.
I am the sole occupant of a five-bedroom house. Many of my neighbors have several children, resulting in significantly greater occupancy. Some of those children are now driving and most of them will be driving in due course.
I suspect that these new drivers pose a greater danger on our streets than short-term rental guests. And as such, I might ask: will families with teenage drivers be forced to move? My neighbors have up to five cars.
Furthermore, there is a party in the neighborhood virtually every weekend, as well as visits from family members, resulting in numerous additional cars parked in the street. The persons attending these parties are strangers to me, and possibly represent a risk to my person.
These partygoers are unfamiliar with the neighborhood, and their number poses greater risk with regard to the narrow streets than the two vehicles of my guests.
To those who are concerned about property values, please note that I do not have a camper parked in my driveway. Nor do I park vehicles in the street. My guests park in my driveway and do not at all interfere with the flow of traffic on our neighborhood streets. If I rented to four students, my home would have at least five vehicles, creating the same amount of traffic as many of my neighbors generate.
I argue that the traffic related to a special-use permit would result in less traffic than my neighbors typically generate.
Additionally, there is the traffic generated by our resident celebrity who has busloads of guests delivered for events, as well as the attendant caterers and other vendors.
Importantly, another example of my own personal underutilization of city services is my water/sewage bill: the city charges a minimum usage which is significantly below my usage. My neighbors use more water and generate significantly more trash.
Some have expressed concern regarding the safety of the children in the neighborhood. The thorough guest screening by Airbnb, as well as reviews by other Airbnb hosts, greatly reduces this risk.
Further, I sleep in my home while my guests are here and am keenly aware of the conduct and behavior of my guests. I contend that I am bringing fewer strangers into the neighborhood than my neighbors do with their parties and visitors.
I have rented to guests for 10 months (October 2018 thru August 2019), and the impact on the neighborhood was uneventful and unnoticed. My guests displayed perfect conduct and have been utterly respectful.
Typically, guests are looking for a quiet place to sleep after a full day around town.
My guests have been parents visiting students at James Madison University, a consultant at Merck, a young man from China auditioning for the music program at JMU, and a soccer player from Germany whose dorm was not available yet.
I love our neighborhood. I love the trees, the quiet streets and the sound of my neighbors playing basketball in the street. I do not want to change the neighborhood in any way that will interfere with its beauty and safety.
I am semi-retired and the income from sharing my home will allow me to remain in my neighborhood. I can rent rooms to students who would be in residence seven days a week — along with the energy that young people bring.
Alternatively, I can rent to limited stay guests, where there is minimal impact to our neighborhood. Guests are supporting our local businesses. They eat in our restaurants and attend events around town and in the county.
They are good for the city as the city receives tax revenue from Airbnb guests. Students do not generate this tax revenue.
I believe the approval of a special-use permit will result in minimal impact to our neighborhood. On the other hand, renting to four students, which does not require any permissions from the city, will generate a significantly greater deleterious impact.
In the final analysis, my home is underutilized. I am simply proposing utilizing empty rooms to increase my income.
This is being done successfully across the nation and the world.
I respectfully request that you vote “yes” on the special-use permit for 907 Ridgewood Road.
Claudia M. McClean lives in Harrisonburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.