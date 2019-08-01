Seeing animal adoption advertisements, organizations and posts on social media is likely part of our daily lives. Pictures and videos of adorable dogs and cats in need of loving homes is something that can make one’s heart melt and immediately want to provide that home and all the love possible.
Taking in an animal is a big responsibility though and isn’t just about cute and fun moments. A new pet is part of your family and should be treated as such. A new dog isn’t just a prop for pictures and likes on Instagram that can be subbed in and out of one’s life. A new cat isn’t a decoration to your living room that should only behave as such. Animals are sentient beings and once someone takes on the responsibility of bringing one into your family, it is owed to that pet to care and consider them. Pets aren’t disposable and shouldn’t just be taken back to the shelter when things get inconvenient.
This return happens all too often though, and is something we should consider when wanting to help pets in need. If one’s current lifestyle may not support the responsibility and sustainability that comes with animal adoption, there are still ways to help and we have local examples of such.
Anicira, an area dog adoption and veterinary organization, hosted an open house to celebrate the completion of its new dog park outside the adoption center in Harrisonburg on Saturday, according to an article in Monday’s edition of the Daily News-Record. The park is specifically for dogs in Anicira’s care for socialization and health reasons and is an “enrichment feature” for the animals.
Advancements like this for animals in need are often reliant on community support, Dan Chavez, operations coordinator for Anicira, said in the article.
So if you love animals and want to help those needing love and homes, consider all the ways to offer that assistance. Adoption, fostering, volunteering and other support are all options to explore. When wanting to help those in need — human or animal — we may get caught up in the idea of doing all or nothing, but that doesn’t have to be the case. If you want to help and a cause or vulnerable population pulls at your heartstrings, but you can’t responsibly facilitate the maximum level of intervention then try the minimum or something in between. Every little bit really can make a difference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.