Leaders create culture. It is a rather straightforward concept, yet it is also misunderstood. Regardless of the corporate values posted on the website and printed on the letterhead, the real culture of the company is delivered by the members of the agency who interact with the public, and cultivated by the formal and informal leaders of the organization who shape how its mission is met.
Today’s organizations are relied upon to be customer-focused and nimble. They are expected to be filled with creative problem solvers and innovative thinkers who help keep teams established as trendsetters and working ahead of the industry curve.
Yet, for so many of us, times are lean. We have smaller teams who are overextended and consistently being asked to accomplish more with less. In many spaces, work-life balance is a myth and aspirational at best. And, our feelings of being overworked lead us to stick to the status quo and do what we’ve done in the past. We make this choice not because we fear change but because repeating past performance is more efficient and lower risk. And to facilitate this process, we meet most new ideas or suggestions with an easy answer: No. “No, we don’t have the time.” “No, the boss would never go for it.” And my personal favorite, “No, we’ve tried that a decade ago and it didn’t work.”
This concept came to a head in a recent leadership retreat I was facilitating. During one session, the group was discussing organizational culture in general, and overextension in particular. Since I have a reputation for asking difficult questions, I felt compelled to press the issue. “Is there a chance you have a culture where you’ve empowered individuals to say ‘no’ and cut down an idea or concept with no further questions? Do you take things too personally and shut down? As a result, do a lot of important conversation gets squashed before you can really dig into the opportunities to better serve your mission? What would happen if you shifted to a culture where new ideas were met with the expression “Yes, if…” instead? What would be the short and long-term impact on your organization if the default answer was yes?
Over the remainder of the day, the expression “Yes, if…” was interjected often (sometimes as a joke, sometimes sincere) into the dialogue. However, in both circumstances the use of the expression showed that it had struck a chord. Participants acknowledged the impulsive no response had indeed permeated their organization. Accepting that many of our default “no” answers to different ideas don’t come from a negative place allows the conversation to shift to more of a negotiation on how to get to yes.
Transitioning from no to yes takes courage and practice. In some arenas, it will be a fundamental shift in how work gets done. And it will be hard. It’s easy to be the leader who shuts down new ideas and initiatives. It’s easy to fall into a sense of complacency and work from a script of what’s been done in the past as opposed to asking what would happen if we were rebuilding our efforts from scratch. Still, if we want to remain relevant in today’s world, we have to remain in a state of growth. If we want something different from our organization tomorrow, then we have to do something different today.
So many of the programs and products I love exist because of the creative thinkers in the world who were put in a position to bring their idea to life. In each of our organizations, team members exist who are asking probing questions and challenging status quo thinking. And they are surrounded by other team members who want to ask and want to challenge, but shut down long ago because they weren’t being heard. The charge to leaders is simple: Can we craft a culture where they’ll share? And if we do, will we be listening? Yes, if…
Dave Urso is dean of Academic Affairs at Blue Ridge Community College and chief innovation officer at Dynamic Consulting.
