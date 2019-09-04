The Electoral College, as a youth I believed it should be abolished. A mistake, I thought, of the Founding Fathers. It violates a believed truism of America: one man one vote.
Only in the Northeast did they for a time have real Town Hall meetings where one person’s vote counted. Mostly Town Meetings consisted of factionism and shouting.
If the voters want to abolish the Electoral College whose function is to assure a Virginia vote counts as much as a New York or California vote, then give California and Texas back to Mexico and The Netherlands.
Only then will those states no longer be the tail that wags the dog.
James Kerwin
Rockingham County
