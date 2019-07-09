Our delegate, Tony Wilt, has voted to tax the citizens along the Interstate 81 corridor to supposedly “fix” the congestion and accident issues there. I question why he voted this way. Many people who live along that corridor are people including senior citizens who don’t even use I-81. Why should we pay for this? Some say that widening the interstate will only be a temporary fix. Some say more surveillance and lower speed limits would be more effective.
Tolls would have been a more fair solution in that people who use the interstate (many of them truckers) would pay for the issues that “they” create. I hope this had nothing to do with the fact that the Wilt family own Superior Concrete here and have 30 mixer trucks. I truly hope that had nothing to do with his decision. That would be a shame.
Steve Eckard
Rockingham
(5) comments
Why not put a toll booth on either end of the Va. at the state line and let out of staters pay the brunt of the fix? Virginians aren't the only people using 81 and trucks are causing the biggest problem through the state!
Agree, if these are the only toll booths on I81 it would make sense. Higher gas taxes and higher EV taxes would help but the money would have to be used for 81. Seems like there is always money to widen interstates elsewhere but in the valley.
Cars and trucks would take US 11 near the border, then hop on I-81.
Superior Concrete pays taxes on their fuel, too. I don't suspect anyone wants to pay more in taxes, but as long as they don't make us pay for that debacle in DC called 495, I'll contribute to I-81 improvements. If nothing else, improvements to 81 will hopefully keep traffic from backing up on secondary roads.
I don't like higher fuel taxes either but I suspect that the process of improving the Interstate expeditiously requires them. Maybe tolls will become part of the process at a later time. And don't you think Superior Concrete trucks will shoulder the same tax increase as every other vehicle purchasing fuel in affected counties?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.