As a leader, one of your greatest assets is the morale of your team. How you wield your influence can profoundly affect the culture of your organization. The more intentional and consistent you are in building the culture, the greater the benefits you will see from your leadership. That’s why it is so important to create a Team Culture in your company.
Most of the time morale is noticed only because it’s lacking. No one typically thinks about morale if it’s good. You will do everyone on your team a favor if they don’t notice the (lack of) morale in your company.
Here are five ways you can build morale in your company—and create a Team Culture in the process.
1. Know where you are going
Have a vision for your company. Knowing where you are going will help you focus the direction of your company.
Your team is looking for leadership. And they want to be part of something bigger than themselves. They want to come to work and know that the work they do will move the company forward toward a big vision.
Help your team understand that what they do every day is part of bringing about that larger vision. Having that perspective will bring meaning and excitement to even menial tasks—and build morale for your team.
2. Know how to be the poster child
Know how you want to conduct yourself as a leader. Then commit that to writing. So everyone else will know what will be acceptable behavior and what will not be.
It is important to determine what values will guide your personal behavior. Once you know how you will do what you will do, then that will help you make decisions. It will clarify what is important to you, and it will help you create the culture of your company.
Building morale and creating a Team Culture in your company won’t just happen. Creating culture requires intentionality in design. It also requires consistency in implementation.
3. Know why you do what you do
Believe that the work you do is significant. Have a purpose bigger than your company. By believing that your work matters, your team will be energized to come to work today—because they will see that their work has meaning.
No one wants to think that what they do isn’t important. Help them to see that their job makes a significant impact in the grand scale. Cultivate a passion in your team for the work they do because of the impact it will make.
Inspire your team to do great work by reminding them of your company’s purpose. Believing that your company has higher purpose will have a transformational effect on your team—and on you.
4. Know what you do matters
Make sure that you work at your best. Develop a performance mindset, so everyone will realize that their performance is important. That way everyone around you will see that their work ethic is important.
Value every person’s work on the team, and make them feel valued. Help them see that whatever they do, it is important to you. Everyone needs to realize that they matter to the team, and what they do matters to the team.
Everyone on the team needs each other to be successful. Only when your team is internally strong can it be externally focused.
5. Know who is counting on you
Understand that everything you do as a leader has ripple effects. That’s why it’s important to be at your full potential. What you do will affect everyone around you—because they are looking for you to set the tone.
The tone you set will then be reflected throughout the company. If you show through your actions that a team environment is important, then everyone else will believe it is important too. For your company to benefit from a Team Culture, everyone at your company needs to see themselves as part of the team.
A team mentality doesn’t just happen. It has to be carefully cultivated. The people on your team have to believe that if they expend the effort, it won’t be for nothing. They have to see that you will be a solid source of strength when things get tough, and that you are willing to put forward the same level of effort that you expect them to put forward. If you intentionally and consistently do those things, it will help you build morale for your team and create a Team Culture for your company.
Robert McFarland is the author of the bestsellers, “Dear Boss: What Your Employees Wish You Knew” and “Dear Employee: What Your Boss Wishes You Knew.” Robert is also President of Transformational Impact LLC, a leadership development consultancy helping companies improve their employee cultures to make the companies healthier, more productive, and more profitable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.