National Public Radio had a very brief report about the funeral for Zimbabwe’s 95-year-old leader, Robert Mugabe. One man on the street said how much he liked Mugabe and how he would miss him. The reporter then stated the stadium where the state funeral was held had many empty seats. He mentioned Mugabe was called “authoritarian” and not loved by all. It was a very short report for a leader who had been in power for almost 60 years.
Robert Mugabe was Africa’s oldest and longest serving leader. He came to power in 1980 after spending 11 years in prison. He was an avowed Marxist who ruthlessly held on to power. There are reports that his political party killed between 10,000 and 30,000 people in political clashes over the years.
The story of his presidency is a cautionary tale about what happens when the rule of law is overlooked, the principles of Marxist-Leninist policies are applied and too much power is concentrated in one man.
In 1980 the future looked bright for Zimbabwe. The country, formerly called Rhodesia, was granted independence and majority rule from England. Mr. Mugabe became its first president. World leaders celebrated this turn of events. Robert Mugabe was awarded a knighthood by Great Britain. Stevie Wonder wrote a hit song about the positive changes in Zimbabwe.
Racial tensions were a big part of the problem in Zimbabwe. White farmers owned a large percentage of the agricultural land in Rhodesia. Low wages offered to farm workers made these farms very profitable. White residents in Rhodesia enjoyed an elevated lifestyle. Once majority rule occurred this changed.
The agreement granting Zimbabwe its independence encouraged transfer of land from a willing seller to a willing buyer. Great Britain financed a portion of these transactions to help more blacks become farm owners. Behind the scenes, many of the farms were transferred to political friends and supporters of Robert Mugabe. As a result, agricultural production plummeted.
Racial tensions were not limited to white farmers. Mugabe recruited a special brigade of solders to harass political and ethnic black rivals. In his book called “Mugabe” Martin Meredith states 106 North Korean instructors were invited to Zimbabwe in 1981 to train this special brigade.
While Meredith indicates 10,000 perished as Mugabe consolidated power, the Royal Institute of International affairs states 30,000 civilians were killed in the 1980s by Mugabe’s special brigade.
In the 1990s the orderly transfer of farms to black ownership was not occurring fast enough to satisfy President Mugabe. In July 2000, Mugabe nationalized farmland in violation of Zimbabwe’s constitution. According to professor Craig J. Richardson of Winston-Salem University, this led to a horrible chain of events. Once private property rights were violated, banks stopped lending money to farmers and other businesses. Businesses associated with farms struggled and foreign investors looked elsewhere for good investment opportunities. Hyperinflation occurred as the currency became worthless. The predictable Marxist turn away from free markets, stable currency and property rights had their expected effect.
Meanwhile, President Mugabe lived well. His presidential residence was built on a 44-acre site. It has 25 bedrooms. His wife also built a mansion not too far away. This in a country where the World Food Programme estimated about half of the citizens of Zimbabwe needed food assistance in 2003.
Mugabe had other real estate holdings. According to the document released by Wikileaks, Mugabe owns six properties in Zimbabwe and a number of farms. He reportedly owns properties in Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong and possibly Dubai. A 2011 diplomatic cable from the U.S. Embassy in Zimbabwe indicated Mugabe may have had as much as $1 billion stashed away in foreign accounts.
Add Zimbabwe to the long list of failed states where Marxist-Leninist principles led to a long rule by a brutal totalitarian. Countries like Cuba, Vietnam, Venezuela, Poland, East Germany, China and the former USSR. Liberty is taken away in the name of fairness. While "Power to the people" is the slogan in one form or another, the socialist/communist principles lead to suffering and death under a despot.
With Mugabe gone Zimbabwe may have a better future. The new president of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa, has formed a government and is busy reversing many of Mugabe’s anti-constitutional directives. Dr. Knox Chitiyo reports in the journal Chatham House that the government had a $118 million surplus in January 2019. Government auditors are rooting out corruption and working to streamline the bureaucracy.
After almost 60 years in power, Robert Mugabe died in Singapore. He was surrounded by luxury. His state funeral was sparsely attended, a statement of the ambivalence felt for the dead despot. After so much suffering, it appears things are finally getting better in Zimbabwe. The people who lived through Robert Mugabe deserve real leader and a better life.
Douglas Wright is a dentist who lives and works in Rockingham County.
