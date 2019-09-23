From the time I was a toddler, I wanted to be a writer. From drawing stories on napkins before I could read to coming up with wild tales as I played pretend, the world of writing and creation was always a part of my dreams.
I’m one of those kids who got to take childhood career day aspirations into adulthood. So far, that’s been through community journalism and I’ve been traveling a million miles a minute since I jumped into the industry.
It’s adrenaline-rushing deadlines, exploration, investigation, constant learning, new places and having the privilege of telling powerful stories that happen right next door.
It’s also long and late nights, hotel rooms, missed holidays and birthdays, dwindling resources, little to no time to foster life outside of the newsroom, constant vigilance and a lot of criticism that isn’t always constructive in nature.
The good and the bad don’t overshadow each other or make for a black-and-white perception — they create an industry that I have held close to my heart and on which I have built my career through hard work, a lot of learning and dedication. It’s a career I started before I even had my degree, thinking then it would be what propelled my future forward for decades.
Sometimes though, life throws you curve balls and you have to make tough choices — and often aspects of an evolving life change how you make those choices. As I’ve gotten older, grown mentally and emotionally and faced new experiences, I’ve had to weigh more priorities than I had at the beginning of this fast-moving career.
Those who are older than me or have many more years of tenure than I do are likely scoffing at someone my age referencing years of growth and discovery. That’s fair — I’m a millennial after all.
But I would argue that we all live life at different speeds and come to realizations in our own time, and no two paths are the same.
I, being faced with one of those lovely life curve balls, have had to come to the realization that my life at this point can’t just be centered on my career. I’m ready to prioritize some other people and more personal goals, and in order to do that at this moment I have to relocate and leave the post I have cherished here as editor of the Daily News-Record. It’s a sudden change and the choice is probably the most difficult one I’ve had to make throughout my entire career, but it’s what feels right for me and my family. It’s time for me to pursue and nurture the parts of and people in my life that have spent years waiting outside of newsrooms.
I’ve appreciated being welcomed into this community and have thoroughly enjoyed all it has to offer. The people have been inviting and it’s been a pleasure to learn throughout this journey. The diversity, causes and roots of this city and county have been, in many ways, a journalist’s dream and I thank you for allowing me to be a part of telling your stories.
I’m sad to leave my team here in the DN-R newsroom, but I have the utmost confidence in Jim Sacco, who will now be serving as the editor. Jim’s name probably rings familiar to many in the community as he has led our sports staff to amazing heights over his years at the DN-R and can continue the great things he’s done for our outlet. I’m so excited for him to bring all of his expertise to the rest of the staff and to the news sections, continue to build on the work I’ve done and set and meet goals I would not have imagined. While leaving is hard for me to do after making strides with the team here, it’s a little easier knowing the operation will be in such great hands.
As I go off to continue my path as a writer in new, uncharted territories, I would leave a parting wish that this community stay with the DN-R. Although my time here has been shorter than I initially intended, we got to do some new and exciting things that were never on the table before and tap into the changing world of community journalism by becoming more of a hyper-local outlet with focus on our web and multimedia resources. There are talented journalists in this building who are working tirelessly every day to provide the best coverage possible and tell the stories that only we can tell as moving parts of this community. It’s a tough job. We’re not always going to get everything right, make the best call or fall in line with a certain set of views or expectations, but we’re humans and we’re pushing boundaries to be the best we can be for you.
Thank you again to the entire community for letting me do what I love, make some mistakes, make some strides and bring you interesting and thought-provoking content. It’s been an honor to be the editor of the DN-R and it’s something I’ll carry with me as I move forward.
Clarissa Cottrill is the outgoing editor of the Daily News-Record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.