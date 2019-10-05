When I was a new manager, I had the hardest time giving constructive feedback to my assistant. When it was time to share with her what she needed to know to help her improve, I couldn’t get the words out. I had to try multiple times just to be able to tell her. I was too concerned about saying what she might have thought was bad news.
My early days as a manager showed one extreme of improper communication. I couldn’t say what needed to be said. Other managers think that yelling the hard truth is the best way to give bad news. They think that it’s OK to say anything they think needs to be said. Clearly both extremes are not helpful.
So how should we give bad news? What’s the best way to help employees improve? Here are four tips on how to say what needs to be said.
1. Be Current
You don’t have to wait until the next performance review comes around to give bad news. Usually it’s better to get it over with. Prolonging the inevitable does nobody any good.
You don’t want months to go by before you say what needs to be said. During those months, they could be using that time to change how they do things. Waiting to give them the information prevents them from putting that information to good use.
Like with any relationship, it’s best to keep short accounts. If you harbor this information for long, then it can change your perception of the other party. You will likely become frustrated by the behavior that you want them to change. That will make the problem worse.
It’s best to share that bad news in conjunction with a recent event. Without context, they may not understand what you’re talking about. But if you have a recent event to point to, then they will more likely understand what you’re saying.
Be current with bad news. While it’s important to find the right time to share that information, don’t hang onto it any longer than you have to.
2. Be Clear
When you have to give bad news, make sure that what you say is clear. Don’t beat around the bush — like I did with my first assistant. Give them what they need to hear.
If you are having a hard time coming up with how to say it, try writing it out first. It will give you clarity to know how to say it.
Like my experience with my first assistant, being unclear is not helpful. In fact, being unclear is unkind. When you are clear, you do others a big favor.
When you’ve shared the bad news, it’s important that they understand what you said. Don’t just say it and leave. Let them ask questions. Give them time to process what you said so it will be clear.
3. Be Calm
It’s important to be calm when you share bad news. That will help them to hear what you have to say.
If they suspect what you’re going to say, they will already be in a highly emotional state. It’s important that you do not make it worse.
If you are nervous, it’s important that you calm down first. That way you can better help them process what you tell them.
If you’re angry, that’s not a good time to share this kind of news. If something just happened and you’re upset that they did it, it’s crucial for you to chill out first before you share this news.
If you’re calm, it’s more likely they will be calm when you tell them. And that will go better for both of you.
4. Be Compassionate
Let’s face it. No one wants to hear bad news. It’s important to be compassionate when giving that news.
Think about how you would feel if you were the one on the receiving end. Then proceed to tell it in a way that they would get the most benefit out of what you say.
You never know if the shoe might be on the other foot someday. You want the people that you see on the way up your career ladder to remember you positively — if you ever come down that career ladder.
Being current, clear, calm, and compassionate with your bad news will help others in the short run — and it may even help you in the long run.
Robert McFarland is the author of the bestsellers, “Dear Boss: What Your Employees Wish You Knew” and “Dear Employee: What Your Boss Wishes You Knew.” Robert is also President of Transformational Impact LLC, a leadership development consultancy helping companies improve their employee cultures to make the companies healthier, more productive, and more profitable.
