The Virginia Agribusiness Council applauds the Commonwealth’s progress in protecting the Chesapeake Bay Watershed, an important natural resource to all who live in Virginia, including our farmers who labor each day to provide the food for our communities.
The first two phases of the Watershed Implementation Plan, as part of the federally directed Chesapeake Bay Restoration Program, have achieved significant milestones, including reaching our mid-point goals for key nutrient reductions in 2017. In our efforts achieving these milestones, the Commonwealth has increased funding for voluntary Best Management Practices, restored the Agricultural BMP Loan program and encouraged the bundling of cost-share funding for Resource Management Plan implementation.
The Draft Phase III WIP, released by the Northam Administration in April and soon to be submitted to the Environmental Protection Agency, seeks to continue these positive results and the Council remains a committed partner in the effort. We believe, however, that several of the policy measures proposed in the Phase III WIP are premature, and place an unnecessary burden on an embattled agriculture industry which has effectively contributed to improving Bay health and sustained nutrient reductions — namely mandating business practices and lowering threshold levels to include small farms and economically challenged sectors.
Complying with the WIP recommendations included in Phase I and Phase II has been an extremely costly endeavor, one our farmers are more than willing to undertake — and have undertaken — when they are financially able. However, the farmers in our state are facing numerous economic challenges: a trade war reducing markets, high prices for their inputs and low prices in return for their products. These challenges are very real and are having a dramatic and systemic impact on our producers. As one example, the dairy sector is stressed to the extent that we are losing two dairy farms a week — many of which have been the livelihood of the same family for generations. The ripple effect of each business lost is also a major blow to local economies.
Similarly, our soybean farmers have seen trade from our largest trading partner drop by 50% in recent months and are facing the lowest prices in nine years. It is unrealistic in these economic conditions to mandate that a farmer implement costly BMPs without providing funding support from the Commonwealth. Lowering the BMP threshold to mandate compliance by smaller producers farming as little as 50 acres, as the draft WIP calls for, without providing funding will make it even more challenging for them to remain in business. We support voluntary implementation efforts on these small farms, but we are concerned about the personal and economic impact of enacting mandates that economically strapped farms will struggle to implement.
Fortunately, the General Assembly has recognized the financial burden of compliance and allocated $73 million in this year’s budget for the Water Quality Improvement Fund to support farmers’ implementation of voluntary BMPs. The Soil and Water Conservation Districts are tasked with distributing this funding, providing technical assistance to farmers and verifying and approving BMPs. We are concerned that the Soil and Water Conservation Districts, with their current staffing levels, will struggle to put these resources in the field as quickly as needed. The Council supports the Soil and Water Conservation Districts having the funding and staffing levels necessary to accomplish our goals as quickly as possible. We believe that the record level of funds should be distributed to support voluntary BMPs before mandates are imposed. The forestry industry provides a stellar example of an industry voluntarily imposing conservation practices on themselves. The industry has achieved 96 percent voluntary BMP implementation rate through the Timber Harvest Inspection Program. Forestry serves as a model for participation that the agriculture community would follow with the proper available funding and a realistic timeline for compliance.
Mandating business practices without providing both sufficient funding and time to comply is unfair to any industry, more so to the agricultural sector which faces complicating challenges. Rather than instituting mandates, the Council supports continuing with voluntary efforts backed with sufficient funding from the Commonwealth to implement the proper BMPs on agricultural land within the established 2025 timeframe.
The Virginia Agribusiness Council remains a dedicated partner in protecting the Chesapeake Bay Watershed and we appreciate being included in the conversation to improving the draft WIP. We look forward to seeing the positive results of voluntary compliance and adequate funding to achieve this shared objective for all current and future generations of Virginians.
Kyle Shreve is the executive director of the Virginia Agribusiness Council.
