This summer, friends invited me and my wife to France for a visit. After our visit, we spent a few days in Paris before we flew home. Of course, the big question for any tourist in Paris is “how is Notre Dame?” Notre Dame is France’s most famous cathedral. Construction on Notre Dame was started in 1163 and the church was completed in 1345.
The April 15 fire at Notre Dame consumed the spire and the roof. The timbers that formed the roof were made from trees that experts say were 300 or 400 years old. This means the fire was fueled by timber that sprouted from seeds around the year 800 AD.
The fire was seen as a national tragedy. Many Parisians openly wept in the street as they watched firefighters work to save what they could. The cause of the fire is still uncertain, but investigators have narrowed it down to faulty electrical wiring during recent renovations or a worker at the church carelessly discarding a cigarette.
Karen and I walked around Notre Dame on a sunny Sunday afternoon. There were still places where you could get a picture in front of the historic church but all along the sides of the church, scaffolding and tarps had been erected as work on the restoration continued. The heads of gargoyles poked out from behind the tarps and scowled down at the on-lookers. Of course, now the real problem is how to restore the roof and spire.
Tourists from many nations walked around Notre Dame in the afternoon sunlight. Vendors still sold ice cream and cold drinks. Boats filled with tourists floated slowly by as people shielded their eyes and looked up at this marvel of architecture. Victor Hugo made Notre Dame the scene for his novel about the Hunchback. Then, Disney made a movie and now everyone wants to visit Notre Dame when they are in Paris.
The news after the fire was better than could have been expected. While the remains of patron saints St. Dennis and St. Genevieve were lost in the fire, hundreds of other objects of art were saved. The famous stained-glass windows were unharmed. Firefighters were able to stop the blaze before it reached the bell towers. Notre Dame has 10 bells and many were melted down for cannonballs during the French Revolution, but these were replaced in 2012. The great bell is called ‘Emmanuel’ and it weighs 13 tons and was cast in 1681. It was named by the French King Louis XIV. If the tower holding this monster of a bell had burned, then 13 tons of brass bell would have fallen inside the church.
The efforts by the firefighters to save the church really paid off as the blaze did not advance to the bell towers and a greater tragedy was averted.
The reconstruction will be challenging. Notre Dame’s ancient roof was made from wood and over 300 tons of lead. This lead melted or became a toxic dust as a result of the fire, according to reports.
Several very rich families offered to help pay for the restoration of the church immediately after the fire, but the wealthy donors who offered hundreds of millions of dollars after the fire have not provided funds yet. The work at Notre Dame continues from many small donations made from individual donors.
On a sunny Sunday afternoon, you could see why this was so. Tourists still looked up at the damaged cathedral. Lovers kissed in her shadow and French mothers pointed up at the gargoyles and the statues of the saints while they talked to their children. Artists sat under the shade of the trees that line the Seine and used water colors and acrylic paint to capture the day as they have done for centuries.
For years people in Paris have lived near Notre Dame. The earthly remains of several saints are there. Fantastic art treasures decorate the cathedral. French kings and Napoleon Bonaparte were crowned there. Nazis marched in and were driven out. The city prayed, celebrated and mourned at Notre Dame. The church survived damage from the French Revolution and was restored by a loving population. Notre Dame is an important symbol of the strength and resiliency of the French people. It will remain and it will be rebuilt.
Douglas Wright is a dentist who lives and works in Rockingham County.
