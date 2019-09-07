Curiosity is a good thing to develop in your professional life. But curiosity requires that you have your eyes wide open. In order to notice what’s going on around you all the time, make the effort to be intentionally curious.
It’s important to be aware of what’s going on around you so that you can capitalize on it. But you will not notice what you don’t focus on. Therefore, it’s best to cultivate a practice of intentional curiosity.
Here are three disciplines to develop so you can remain intentionally curious.
1. Lifelong Learning
It’s important to be in the habit of lifelong learning. To maintain your intellectual edge, you should push your mind outside of your normal routine.
Consider your sources of information. Do you only watch the news — or do you read different news sources? Reading is the first place to start a habit of learning, but it’s best to read things that are outside your normal scope and that push you out of your comfort zone. If you mostly read fictional novels, try reading business books or leadership blogs or news aggregators. Reading something other than what you typically would read will make you more well-rounded.
Be willing to humble yourself to learn from others. Take time to listen to other people who know what you don’t. Even if you don’t think you can learn something from someone, listen to them anyway: You may be surprised by what you will learn. But don’t stop with just listening: ask questions too. In fact, be willing to ask questions all the time. The only stupid question is the one you don’t ask.
The more you seek out news and knowledge, the more you will learn. By developing a discipline of intentional curiosity and lifelong learning, that will set you up well to make sense of what you see around you.
2. Trend Spotting
When you regularly read news or other knowledge sources, you will be more aware of things going on around you. And you will be in a better position to notice trends that may be happening.
Watch what’s going on around you though the filter of what you read. When you notice something happening more than once or twice, then that may be a trend. And that’s worth noticing.
The more intentionally curious you are, the more that you will benefit from the trends going on around you. Trend spotting will help you see what customers or clients are wanting more of — or less of. That will help you know how to serve others better, and as a result, make more money.
If you are observant, you will see trends take shape in front of you. Then you can capitalize on the opportunities. It pays to be intentionally curious so that you can spot those opportunities.
3. Dot Connecting
The more you pay attention to what you are seeing, the more opportunities you will have for seeing the relationship between things — and in connecting the dots. You don’t want to miss the forest for the trees. If you just look for trees, then that’s all you will see. But if you look for the forest, you will find it when you see the trees.
To help you connect the dots, use concepts you are familiar with to make the associations. Describe things you see in terms of concepts you are familiar with. If you are a football fan, then describe what you see with football analogies. Or if you are a baseball fan, use baseball terms to describe new ideas. (And if you don’t like sports, find another way to explain the connections you see.) The key is to force your brain to make connections that might not necessarily be obvious to everyone. Through seeing things with new eyes, that will help you connect the dots.
By being intentionally curious, you will profit more from what you learn because you will be more aware of what’s going on around you. Cultivate a state of mind that tries to see things differently. You may end up finding new ways to make money or serve clients, but that all starts with an intentional focus on lifelong learning, trend spotting, and dot connecting.
Robert McFarland is the author of the bestsellers, “Dear Boss: What Your Employees Wish You Knew” and “Dear Employee: What Your Boss Wishes You Knew.” Robert is also President of Transformational Impact LLC, a leadership development consultancy helping companies improve their employee cultures to make the companies healthier, more productive, and more profitable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.