Rockbridge County;14;7;0;7—28
Broadway;0;0;0;0—0
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
RCHS—McClung 6 run (Cunningham kick), 7:11
RCHS—Lynch 9 pass from Jay (Cunningham kick), 0:38
Second Quarter
RCHS—McClung 13 run (Cunningham kick), 2:44
Fourth Quarter
RCHS—Mayr 14 pass from Jay (Cunningham kick), 4:48
