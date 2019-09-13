Riverheads;14;24;0;14—52
East Rockingham;0;0;0;6—6
First Quarter
RHS—Fulton 56 pass from Dunlap (Skillman kick)
RHS—Smiley 6 run (Skillman kick)
Second Quarter
RHS—Skillman 22 FG
RHS—Smiley 18 run (Skillman kick)
RHS—Fulton 9 run (Skillman kick)
RHS—Moore 9 pass from Dunlap (Skillman kick)
Fourth Quarter
RHS—Burton 26 run (Skillman kick)
ERHS—Rouse 14 pass from McNair (conversion failed)
RHS—Miller 2 run (Skillman kick)
