Riverheads;14;24;0;14—52

East Rockingham;0;0;0;6—6

First Quarter

RHS—Fulton 56 pass from Dunlap (Skillman kick)

RHS—Smiley 6 run (Skillman kick)

Second Quarter

RHS—Skillman 22 FG

RHS—Smiley 18 run (Skillman kick)

RHS—Fulton 9 run (Skillman kick)

RHS—Moore 9 pass from Dunlap (Skillman kick)

Fourth Quarter

RHS—Burton 26 run (Skillman kick)

ERHS—Rouse 14 pass from McNair (conversion failed)

RHS—Miller 2 run (Skillman kick)

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.