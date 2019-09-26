First-place votes in parenthesis

Who Votes: Cody Elliott (DN-R writer), Greg Madia (DN-R writer), Shane Mettlen (DN-R writer), Jim Sacco (DN-R sports editor), T.J. Eck (sports director, WHSV), Alex Flum (sports anchor, WHSV), Scott Lowe (Newsradio WKCY), Dan Joyce (Newsradio WKCY), Mario Retrosi (Harrisonburg Radio Group), Brian Shifflett (Harrisonburg Radio Group).

Wilson Memorial (1-2) at No. 1 Spotswood (4-0)

7 p.m.

Last Meeting: Wilson Memorial 27, Spotswood 0 (Sept. 12, 2014 in Penn Laird)

Spotswood last week: Spotswood 44, Monticello 7

Wilson Memorial last week: Bye

Notes: Spotswood is aiming for its first 5-0 start since 2009. … The Trailblazers are averaging 43.5 points per game this season giving up just eight. … SHS senior running back Ethan Barnhart has 91 carries for 1,031 yards and nine touchdowns. … Spotswood quarterback Ryan High is 26-of-48 passing for 592 yards with seven touchdown passes and two interceptions. … Trailblazers receiver Rob Smith ranks first in the Valley District with five touchdown catches and 31.8 yard-per-catch average. … Spotswood is averaging 533.5 yards per game of total offense. … Wilson Memorial hasn't had a winning season since reaching the Virginia High School League Group 2A state championship game in 2014. … Green Hornets quarterback Kaden Welcher is considered one of the best quarterbacks in the Shenandoah District. … Wilson is led by a three-headed rushing attack of Cobey Rothgeb, Reese Johnson and Skyler Whiting. … Rothgeb also leads the Hornets in receiving this season. … Wilson has given up 66 points in the past two games, which were both losses. … The Hornets are 4-6 all-time against Spotswood, but have won three of the last four.

Prediction: Spotswood 49, Wilson Memorial 14

East Rockingham (1-2) at No. 7 Clarke County (2-1)

7 p.m.

Last Meeting: Clarke County 19, East Rockingham 0 (Sept. 17, 2010 in Berryville)

Clarke County last week: Stuarts Draft 21, Clarke County 7

East Rockingham last week: East Rockingham 47, Buffalo Gap 20

Notes: It's the second meeting between the two Region 2B playoff regulars since East Rockingham first opened in 2010. … Clarke County running back Peyton Rutherford leads the Bull Run District with 475 yards rushing and has over 4,000 for his career. … Rutherford also leads Clarke with eight catches for 106 yards. ... CCHS quarterback Colby Childs has 453 total yards and six touchdowns this season. … The Clarke defense is giving up 9.3 points per game this year. … Clarke County has reached the playoffs every season since 2007. … East Rockingham hasn't had a losing record through four games since 2015. … ERHS senior Nate Rodriguez rushed for a career-high 163 yards and four touchdowns in last week's win over Buffalo Gap. … Trenton Morris and Colton Dean, a pair of senior captains, will play both receiver and running back for East Rock tonight vs. Clarke County. … East Rock's defense is giving up 30.7 points per game this season. … ERHS quarterback Tyce McNair ranks second in the Bull Run District with 317 passing yards and three touchdown tosses. … This will be the first district game for East Rock as a member of the Bull Run.

Prediction: Clarke County 31, East Rockingham 21

Buffalo Gap (2-2) at Broadway (0-3)

7:30 p.m.

Last Meeting: Buffalo Gap 8, Broadway 7 (Oct. 9, 1981 in Broadway)

Broadway last week: Bye

Buffalo Gap last week: East Rockingham 47, Buffalo Gap 20

Notes: Tonight's meeting will be the first in 28 years between the two Route 42 schools and 11th overall, with Broadway holding a 7-3 advantage in the previous 10 clashes. … The Gobblers have run a two-quarterback system this season between sophomore Cole Hoover and senior David Thew as Caleb Williams continues to recover from ACL surgery in the offseason. … Thew leads Broadway in rushing with 21 carries for 75 yards. … The Gobblers defense has been stout this season, but BHS has turned it over a city/county-high 13 times, resulting in three straight losses. … Broadway receivers Nate Tinnell and David Thew have combined for 21 catches for 266 yards and a score so far this season. … The Gobblers haven't lost four straight to start a season since 2016. … In Buffalo Gap's two losses this season, it has been outscored 97-20 and it has outscored opponents 119-20 in its two wins. … The Bison have attempted just nine passes this entire season. … Gap running back Tucker Kiracofe leads the Shenandoah District with 55 carries for 536 yards and eight touchdowns…. Four different Bison running backs have at least 115 yards rushing this season. … Gap is in its first season under coach Brad Wygant, who was the former defensive coordinator at Wilson Memorial. … The Bison have only the midway point of the season with a losing record one time since 2014.

Prediction: Broadway 27, Buffalo Gap 21