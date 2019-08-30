Spotswood;0;0;20;0—20
East Rockingham;0;0;6;6—12
Scoring Summary
Third Quarter
ERHS—Morris 71 run (kick failed), 11:44
SHS—Barnhart 55 run (kick failed), 11:18
SHS—Barnhart 31 run (Rivas Martinez kick), 6:53
SHS—Conahan 1 run (Rivas Martinez kick), 1:06
Fourth Quarter
ERHS—Morris 18 pass from McNair (kick failed), 10:23
