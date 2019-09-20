Monticello;7;0;0;0—7

Spotswood;14;17;13;0—44

Scoring summary

First quarter

SHS—Barnhart 80 run (Martinez kick), 8:30

MHS—Estes 47 pass from Fields (Culbreath kick), 4:34

SHS—Barnhart 3 run (Martinez kick), 3:23

Second quarter

SHS—Conohan 5 run (Martinez kick), 6:54

SHS—Smith 21 pass from High (Martinez kick), 1:56

SHS—Martinez 36 field goal, 0:28

Third quarter

SHS—Barnhart 46 run (Martinez kick), 9:31

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.