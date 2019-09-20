Monticello;7;0;0;0—7
Spotswood;14;17;13;0—44
Scoring summary
First quarter
SHS—Barnhart 80 run (Martinez kick), 8:30
MHS—Estes 47 pass from Fields (Culbreath kick), 4:34
SHS—Barnhart 3 run (Martinez kick), 3:23
Second quarter
SHS—Conohan 5 run (Martinez kick), 6:54
SHS—Smith 21 pass from High (Martinez kick), 1:56
SHS—Martinez 36 field goal, 0:28
Third quarter
SHS—Barnhart 46 run (Martinez kick), 9:31
