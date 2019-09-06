{child_flags:agate}SHSWMHSBox
Wm. Monroe;0;7;6;0—13
Spotswood;20;35;14;6— 75
Scoring Summary
First quarter
SHS— Myers 18 pass from High (Martinez kick) 7:57
SHS—Smith 80 pass from High (Martinez kick) 3:01
SHS—Barnhart run (Kick missed) 0:45
Second quarter
SHS—Shonk 44 pass from High (Martinez kick) 9:04
SHS—Conahan 2 run (Martinez kick) 5:30
WMHS—Barbour 76 pass from Knight (Auer kick) 5:04
SHS—Smith 80 pass from High (Martinez kick) 4:51
SHS—Smith 21 pass from High (Martinez kick) 2:58
SHS—Smith 78 pass from High (Martinez kick) 1:30
Third quarter
SHS—Barnhart 5 run (Martinez kick) 7:12
WMHS—Van Dyke 2 pass from Knight (Kick missed) 3:50
SHS—Smith 99 kick return (Martinez kick) 3:31
Fourth quarter
SHS—Stobbs 1 run (Kick missed) 4:27
