HARRISONBURG — With the end-of-October district meets looming and weather forecasted to start cooling down, times should begin melting on the city/county cross country courses over the next few weeks.
Ahead of the Oct. 24 Valley District Meet at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds and the Bull Run District gathering on Oct. 30 at New Market Battlefield, it’s time to take a look at the area cross country teams:
BroadwayBroadway lost its unquestioned star in the spring when Jessica Cantrell graduated and joined the cross country team at James Madison University, but the cupboard has been proven to be far from bare for coach Darrell Zook.
Three Gobbler girls runners have put themselves in the Fast Fifteen — the weekly city/county cross country rankings — led by sophomore Mia Ryan’s 21:28.50 in sixth place. Also among the top runners are junior Jessica Showalter (22:01.50, ninth) and freshman Natalie Watts (22:04.30, 10th).
“Mia Ryan’s recent improvement and Natalie Watts are important keys to the success of the team this year,” Zook said before the season started.
The boys team, which lost Clay Kauffman and Michael Sheets to graduation, has Trevor White among the area’s top runners with an 18:17.10 at the Knights Crossing on Sept. 7.
“Even though we lost our first and second runners, the core returning group is really improving,” Zook said of his boys.
East RockinghamAt East Rockingham, the conversation surrounding top runners starts with sophomore George Austin III, who burst onto the scene in his first season running last year with a sixth-place finish at the Virginia High School League Class 2 meet.
Entering this week, Austin sits atop the Fast Fifteen with a 16:43.08 he ran on Sept. 21 at the Augusta Invitational, nearly 10 seconds ahead of the second-place runner in the city/county. Along with Austin, Patrick Stapleton is “showing great promise,” according to coach Robin Wallace.
On the girls side, senior Kailee Franklin sits in the No. 12 slot in the city/county with a 22:39.20 she ran at the Augusta Invitational.
Wyatt Baker and Kevin May are also making strides on the boys side for the Eagles.
“Although young, this is a team of great potential. They have goals and are willing to put in the work to attain them,” Wallace said of the boys team.
For the girls, the story is determination.
“As a team captain and veteran runner, [Franklin] will serve as a positive role model for her younger teammates this year” Wallace said.
Eastern MennoniteNot much was known about Eastern Mennonite before the season started, then junior Halie Mast won the City/County Invitation in Penn Laird on Sept. 18.
Unknown no more.
The victory was Mast’s first of the season and solidified her as one of the top runners in the city/county — more proof comes with her holding the No. 4 position in the Fast Fifteen with a 20:32.79 at the Augusta Invitational.
The Flames boys also have a runner on the list, freshman Jakob Gerlach, who comes in at the No. 10 slot and finished 12th at the City/County meet behind East Rock’s Austin and the five scoring runners from both Harrisonburg and Spotswood.
HarrisonburgFor the Harrisonburg girls team, the loss of record-holder Hannah Miller was a tough blow, but sophomore runner Kate Kirwan, who holds the best girls time in the city/county at 20:15.80, has been the perfect salve.
On the boys side, the rise of David Beck has been tough not to notice.
“These guys have been running together since middle school,” said HHS boys coach Matt Denlinger. “It’s a tight-knight group.”
Beck, an All-Region 5D runner who qualified for the Virginia High School League Class 5 meet last year, set a personal best on Sept. 7 the Knight Crossing Invitational, putting up a time of 16:53.80, which has him in the No. 2 slot of the Fast Fifteen. On the list, he’s joined by teammates Hayden Kirwan (17:23.70, fifth), Tucker McGrath (17:30.40, sixth), Niranjan Aradhey (18:24.60, 12th) and Jeremias Domingo, whose 18:25.00 is good enough for 13th locally.
As a team, the HHS boys have traded blows with Spotswood — coming in second to the Blazers at the Valley District/Region 3C Preview on Sept. 11 at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds before beating SHS at the City/County Meet.
“It’s kind of different with us being [Class 5] and everybody else [Class 3],” Denlinger said last month. “But [the district meet is] still for bragging rights, for being the best school in the area. Our boys recognize that and I think the other boys in the area recognize that, too.”
Iris Cessna is the only other HHS girls runner on the Fast Fifteen this week, sitting at No. 15 with a 23:25.00, but there is plenty of youth ready to break out for coach Mary Joe Saunders.
SpotswoodComing into the season, seniors Ethan Duncan and Aidan Sheahan were touted for their experience. The duo has not disappointed.
Sheahan currently sits in the No. 3 slot of the Fast Fifteen with a 16:57.30 run at the VTCA Invitational on Sept. 28 and Duncan’s 17:03.40 has him at No. 4 on the weekly list. Alongside the two seniors leaders are a handful of younger runners that have helped push the Trailblazers into a back-and-forth local bout with Harrisonburg.
Sophomores Dylan Lam (17:32.90, Fast Fifteen No. 7) and William Peters (17:36.30, No. 8) along with freshmen Jacob Amberg (18:09.20, ninth) and Ross Iudica (18:42.60, 15th) have also shown flashes of what has longtime coach Sue Rinker encouraged about the chemistry being built in Penn Laird.
Junior Drew Hollar’s time of 18:35.90 at the VTCA Invitational, good enough for No. 14 on the Fast Fifteen, shows that SHS, which finished sixth as a team in last year’s Virginia High School League Class 3 meet, has the ability to put any number of runners in scoring position at any given meet.
On the girls side, the Blazers have five runners in the Fast Fifteen, led by senior Mary Milby’s 20:29.70 in third place. Milby, a state champion in indoor (500 meter) and outdoor track (800) last school year, has “set the tone” for the girls team, according to Rinker.
Along with fellow senior Anna McKinney (14th on the Fast Fifteen), the Blazers have been getting strong contributions from a pack of young runners as well, including sophomore Katelyn Kim (23:07.40, 13th) and freshman Grace Gardner with a 21:52.50 at the VTCA Invitational on Sept. 28. Junior Jamie Milby is ranked No. 7 locally with a 21:41.50.
“The future looks very promising and bright for both teams,” Rinker said before the start of the season.
The present does as well.
Turner AshbyIn a year where the boys team is trying to build itself back into being competitive, the Turner Ashby girls team has a young-old one-two punch to build on in senior Emily Rees and sophomore Rachel Craun.
Both Rees and Craun have put themselves in the Fast Fifteen, with Rees in the No. 2 slot with a 20:21.50 performance at the Knights Crossing on Sept. 7. Behind her in fifth is Craun, who ran a 20:49.00 at the same meet. Craun, in her first season on the team in 2018, qualified for the Virginia High School League Class 3 meet.
While the boys squad doesn’t have any runners in the Fast Fifteen this week, junior Gavin Anderson, freshman Daniel Rogers and sophomore Noah Miller have shown promise and senior Asher Davis has been steady.
“There is a good mix of new faces and returning athletes that will help establish the new direction of the program,” Thompson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.