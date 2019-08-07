Catcher: PJ Hanisak, Montezuma

First Baseman: David Wood, Grottoes

Second Baseman: Will Hass, Stuarts Draft

Third Baseman: Luke Paczewski, Montezuma

Shortstop: Ross French, Clover Hill

Outfielder: Drew Easter, Clover Hill

Outfielder: Matt Meiser, Broadway

Outfielder: Keegan Woolford, Grottoes

Outfielder: Corbin Lucas, Bridgewater

Utility: Pearce Bucher, New Market

Designated Hitter: Christian Rodriguez, Elkton

Pitcher: John Judy, Broadway

Pitcher: Derek Shifflett, Bridgewater

Pitcher: Nick Corbin, Clover Hill

Pitcher: Eric Yankey, Clover Hill

