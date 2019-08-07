Catcher: PJ Hanisak, Montezuma
First Baseman: David Wood, Grottoes
Second Baseman: Will Hass, Stuarts Draft
Third Baseman: Luke Paczewski, Montezuma
Shortstop: Ross French, Clover Hill
Outfielder: Drew Easter, Clover Hill
Outfielder: Matt Meiser, Broadway
Outfielder: Keegan Woolford, Grottoes
Outfielder: Corbin Lucas, Bridgewater
Utility: Pearce Bucher, New Market
Designated Hitter: Christian Rodriguez, Elkton
Pitcher: John Judy, Broadway
Pitcher: Derek Shifflett, Bridgewater
Pitcher: Nick Corbin, Clover Hill
Pitcher: Eric Yankey, Clover Hill
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.