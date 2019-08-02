CLOVER HILL — Cody Swisher went 2-for-4 with a homer and four RBIs as top-seeded Clover Hill defeated eighth-seeded Grottoes 10-5 in Game 3 at Buck Bowman Park to win the best-of-three Rockingham County Baseball League quarterfinal series 2-1.
Ross French, Blake Sipe, Luke Shifflett and Swisher all had two hits apiece for the Bucks.
Corey Armentrout also pitched a complete game in the process and struck out 15 batters.
Jacob Merica had two RBIs for the Cardinals in the season-ending loss while Jacob Zoller had two hits.
With the win, Clover Hill advances to the league semifinals where it will take on Broadway.
In other local sports Friday:
Rockingham County Baseball League
Broadway 2, Montezuma 1: Kevin Rush and Austin Whetzel each had RBIs as Broadway edged Montezuma 2-1 in Game 3 to win the RCBL best-of-three series 2-1.
Tyler Custer pitcher a complete game for the Bruins, striking out seven in the process.
For the Braves, Josh Tayman had the lone RBI.
Broadway LL Drops Southeast Opener
BROADWAY — The Broadway Junior League state championship baseball team fell 15-4 to North Carolina state champion Walkertown/Kernersville on Friday in the opening round of the Southeast Junior Baseball Regional Tournament.
Isaac Wouters led Broadway with two hits at the plate while Shea Kushner had the lone strikeout on the mound.
Broadway will look to keep its season alive on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in an elimination game at Broadway High School.
— DN-R Sports Desk
