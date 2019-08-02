HARRISONBURG — To some, the start of August seemed awfully early to begin basketball practice. But for Lexie Barrier, the start of the 2019-20 season couldn’t have come early enough.
The last time Barrier took the floor in a James Madison uniform, the senior guard fell to the floor in incredible pain. The Ironton, Ohio, product broke her hand less than a minute into an upset loss to Hofstra in the Colonial Athletic Association tournament quarterfinals.
She spent the entirety of JMU’s run to the WNIT semifinals on the sidelines wearing a sling, including the Dukes’ victory over Virginia Tech, the school she originally committed to in high school.
“Even months after it happened, the timing of it still sits pretty heavy,” Barrier said of her injury. “Early spring, it was rough. It was fun to be able to watch my team do what they do, so that made it a little bit easier. But it was just a process of trying to get back.”
Friends and family describe Barrier as a basketball junkie. The second-team All-CAA pick hopes to one day start a career in coaching and she watches the game religiously.
“I’ll catch her watching a random Wichita State game on her phone,” Dukes coach Sean O’Regan said. “Whatever teams are playing, she’s watching.”
So sitting out and recovering from surgery proved to be as much of a mental challenge as a physical one for Barrier, who returned to workouts in early June.
“It was awful,” Barrier said. “Honestly, it’s just awful. You sit there and you encourage everybody else, and you want to do that because you love the game even if you’re not playing. But it was really rough because you’re just itching to get out there all the time. When something is taken away from you, and you’re not even allowed to do it anymore, it just makes it 10 times worse.
“Once I was finally able to shoot and stuff, it was rough. Not everything was flowing right, but we had to spend some time working on it. But now we’re back healthy and ready to go.”
Now Barrier is one of five seniors back for the Dukes as they begin work on avenging that stunning, injury-riddled loss to Hofstra that more or less cost JMU an opportunity to play in the NCAA Tournament. Those around her have noticed that driving her offseason recovery.
“That girl has an edge for the game,” fellow JMU senior Kamiah Smalls, who also played through a hand injury late in the season, said. “As much as we don’t see it all the time, she has a fire for the game. Seeing her on the sideline for the Virginia Tech game, honestly bummed me out a little bit, but after we got our surgeries and recovered, it was more about ‘what are we going to do when we get back?’ Sitting and letting it weigh on us just made every day a little longer.”
Now, the early start as the Dukes prepare for a European tour later this month may help the recovery process as Barrier gets back to full speed sooner rather than later.
“She had a rocky preseason last year,” O’Regan said. “Hopefully this will help her get her body into shape so she is ready to go come September. For her, this is long overdue and she’ll be able to play, get bumped, make a shot and see that it’s all OK.”
