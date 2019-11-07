BRIDGEWATER – An overtime goal from Cyan Coates pushed Bridgewater College to a 2-1 win over Roanoke in the quarterfinals of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference women’s soccer tournament on Wednesday.
Coates’ game-winner came with less than three minutes left in the first overtime.
The Eagles (12-6-2) took a 1-0 lead on Sydney Ryan’s first-half goal, but Roanoke (13-6-1) evened the score in the second half to force overtime.
With the victory, Bridgewater advances to the semifinals on Saturday against unbeaten Randolph-Macon (19-0) in Ashland.
In other local sports Wednesday:
Women’s Volleyball
Washington & Lee 3, Bridgewater 1: Despite 18 kills from Rachel Gaston, Bridgewater College was knocked out of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament after falling 23-25, 21-25, 25-21, 22-26 to Washington & Lee in the quarterfinals at Nininger Hall.
The Eagles finished the year 23-7 overall.
BC No. 3 In South Region
BRIDGEWATER – The Bridgewater College football team is ranked No. 3 in the South Region as part of the first official Division III rankings released on Wednesday.
The Eagles (8-0) are behind No. 1 Mary Hardin-Baylor (8-0) and No. 2 Muhlenberg, but are ahead of No. 7 Randolph-Macon (7-1). BC and R-MC play on Saturday.
