BRIDGEWATER — Over the past few weeks, not a lot has changed in these rankings of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference football teams.
The top-tier programs have continued to win and separate themselves. Teams in the middle have beat up on each other, but more or less stuck to an established hierarchy and a clear bottom dweller has been apparent for weeks.
The rankings were always just for run anyway, but this week truly none of it matters because Bridgewater College and Randolph-Macon, both unbeaten in conference play, will finally meet and settle the top spot. With the No. 1 position in next week’s Power Rankings, the winner of Saturday’s game in Bridgewater also gets the nice prize of a trip to the Division III football playoffs. Randolph-Macon is trying to make it two years in a row while the Eagles are hoping to return for the first time since 2005.
There should be some other competitive games on the league slate Saturday, but all eyes will be on Jopson Athletic Complex.
With that, here’s this week’s Daily News-Record ODAC Power Rankings:
1. Bridgewater College (8-0, 6-0 ODAC)
Ranked No. 23 in the Division III coaches’ poll, the Eagles have a 12-game winning streak dating back to October of 2018. The last team to take down Bridgewater? That would be Saturday’s opponent, Randolph-Macon. The town of Bridgewater will be buzzing Saturday, and if the Eagles defense continues its recent trend, BC will have a great shot at claiming the ODAC title this weekend. Bridgewater has faced the top two offenses in the league with Washington & Lee and Emory & Henry each averaging well over 400 yards per game coming in. The Eagles held them to less than 400 yards combined.
NEXT: Saturday vs. Randolph-Macon
2. Randolph-Macon (7-1, 6-0)
If there is a defense in the conference that compares to Bridgewater, it would belong to the Yellow Jackets. But while Randolph-Macon has continued to win, it has given up 31 points per game over its past two contests. Offensively, Tre Frederick remains arguably the best running back in a league filled with good ones. He’s once again closing in on 1,000 yards and the Jackets will need him to help control tempo and time of possession against a Bridgewater team that has thrown off the rest of the league in both categories.
NEXT: Saturday at Bridgewater
3. Emory & Henry (5-3, 4-2)
The Wasps saw a five-game winning streak come to an end as Bridgewater rolled into Emory and absolutely crushed them. What had been the most prolific offense in the conference was almost completely shut down by the Eagles, but Emory & Henry should have a good opportunity to get back on track for the final two weeks, beginning with a trip to North Carolina to take on Guilford.
NEXT: Saturday at Guilford
4. Shenandoah (5-3, 3-3)
What little bit of movement we have in the ranks this week comes with Shenandoah moving up after an impressive 49-31 victory against Ferrum. The Hornets have moved on to their third quarterback of the season and freshman Chris Sonnenberg answered the call with an ODAC Player of the Week performance. He threw for 393 yards and six touchdowns to help spark the road win. After a late bye week the Hornets get a chance to prove they belong in the No. 4 spot against the team they passed up.
NEXT: Nov. 16 vs. Washington & Lee
5. Washington & Lee (4-4, 3-3)
The past three weeks have been tough on the Generals, who were rolling once upon a time in early October. Washington & Lee once again couldn’t hold onto a fourth quarter lead, falling by a point at Randolph-Macon after losing on a last-second Hail Mary against Emory & Henry two weeks ago. Those heartbreakers were sandwiched around a demoralizing offensive effort against Bridgewater. Now that the Generals have been through the toughest stretch in the conference, they have a shot to finish on a high note.
NEXT: Saturday vs. Southern Virginia.
6. Ferrum (3-5, 2-6)
Offensively, Ferrum has stood up against most of the league, but the defense struggled again on Saturday with Shenandoah’s freshman quarterback doing just about anything he wanted against the Panthers secondary. Zack Clifford continues to have effective moments at quarterback, but a pair of interceptions also made things tougher on a defense that’s already pressed thin.
NEXT: Saturday at Emory & Henry
7. Southern Virginia (3-5, 2-5)
The newest football team in the ODAC broke a five-game losing streak by taking care of Guilford, thanks in large part to an amazing performance by safety Neil Davis, who intercepted two passes in the end zone and took one back the length of the field for a touchdown. Davis Pinkston managed the offense well, throwing for 203 yards as Guilford slowed down the running game.
NEXT: Saturday at Washington & Lee
8. Guilford (2-6, 1-5)
Saturday was something of a heartbreaker for the Quakers, who appeared poised to come all the way back and take the lead late against Southern Virginia. But an interception in the end zone turned into a 100-yard touchdown return that allowed the Knights to put the game away. Running back Shanaan McKoy has emerged as a bright spot in the offense, but perhaps too late as the season begins to wind down.
NEXT: Saturday vs. Emory & Henry
9. Hampden-Sydney (1-7, 0-6)
We’ll see if a week off has done the Tigers any good as they prepare to play a Ferrum team that has also had some recent struggles. Hampden-Sydney suffered a series of blowout losses before its past two games, falling to Shenandoah and Guilford by a combined 14 points, so perhaps there is an opportunity to finish strong in a season that got away from the Tigers in a hurry.
NEXT: Saturday vs. Ferrum
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.