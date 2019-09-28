BRIDGEWATER — Football coaches will talk every week about the importance of winning the turnover battle, but as the only two undefeated teams in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference meet today at Bridgewater College’s Jopson Athletic Complex, it rings especially true.
ODAC newcomer Southern Virginia (2-0, 1-0 ODAC) won its games thanks in large part to nine takeaways, including eight interceptions, by the Knights defense. Bridgewater (3-0, 1-0) has only turned it over once on offense and fifth-year senior quarterback Jay Scroggins hasn’t thrown an interception while completing 70 percent of his passes.
“They are going to play two or three different coverages, they are going to hang back, break on the ball and it’s paid off for them,” BC coach Michael Clark said. “I think Jay has made really good decisions and has been more secure with the football, and you can’t underestimate that.”
The Eagles hope the solid decision making continues as they look to start 4-0 for the first time since 2014.
But Southern Virginia’s defense won’t make that easy as its secondary has been outstanding and continually sets up its powerful running game with great field position.
“I put a lot of responsibility on our defense,” Southern coach Ed Mulitalo said. “They’ve changed the momentum of our games creating turnovers. That’s paid off for us this year and if Bridgewater doesn’t give up the ball then we are in for a hard, hard-fought fight. And that’s how it should be.”
For Bridgewater, avoiding turnovers helps keep the ball out of the hands of Southern Virginia’s Akiva Wedge, who rushed for more than 1,000 yards last season and is averaging more than 150 yards per game so far in 2019.
The Knights have also used the running game to set up big plays from David Pinkston who has completed 62 percent of his passes and occasionally hitting on deep balls.
Bridgewater has jumped on opponents early this season, outscoring the opposition 78-0 in the first half. And even though Southern Virginia mounted a fourth-quarter comeback against Hampden-Sydney largely on the ground, putting the visitors in an early hole can only help the Eagles.
“The flip side of it all is our defense has to force turnovers,” Clark said. “We’ve only forced one in the past two games. The challenge for this team is there is going to come a moment where we are going to have to play from behind. There’s going to come a moment when our offense needs help. We have to be a two-fisted fighter, too.”
