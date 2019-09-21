BUENA VISTA — Rachel Gaston had her second double-double of the week with 14 kills and 16 digs as Bridgewater College volleyball stayed undefeated with a 25-19, 25-16, 17-25, 25-12 win at Old Dominion Athletic Conference foe Southern Virginia on Friday.
Lisa O’Grady added 15 kills in the win for the Eagles (13-0, 3-0 ODAC) and Grace Hayes dished out 37 assists.
In other local sports Friday:
Men’s Soccer
Washington & Lee 4, Bridgewater College 0: In Bridgewater, Washington & Lee got a pair of goals in each half as the Generals blanked Bridgewater College 4-0 in Old Dominion Athletic Conference action.
Michael Kutsanzira, Samuel Bass and Harry Barringer all scored goals for the Generals (6-1, 1-0 ODAC). The loss dropped Bridgewater to 2-6 overall and 0-1 in the conference.
Correction: Wrong Names For TA Hall Of Fame
A brief in Friday’s Daily News-Record on the 2019 Turner Ashby Hall of Fame class should have read Macy Zwanzig and Greg Harper were among the inductees.
— DN-R Sports Desk
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.