GROTTOES — The Spotswood boys ran in a pack. And at the end of Wednesday’s Valley District tri-meet with Turner Ashby and Rockbridge County at Grottoes Town Park, the Trailblazers ran away with the win.
Spotswood’s scoring runners of Ethan Duncan (first, 17:39), Dylan Lam (second, 18:00), Drew Hollar (third, 19:27), Jacob Amberg (fourth, 19:43) and Jonas Ruebke (fifth, 19:55) lifted the Trailblazers to 15 points to beat Rockbridge County (57) and Turner Ashby (70) in dominant fashion.
The Blazers took the top eight spots in the meet, though only the first five runners score.
Turner Ashby’s Noah Miller was the top Knight, crossing into the chute at the 20:43 mark in 10th place.
In the girls race, Spotswood’s Mary Milby took first place with a time of 21:23 as the Blazers made it a sweep, earning 27 points to beat Turner Ashby (48) and Rockbridge County (48).
The Knights’ Emily Rees finished second (22:31) with teammate Rachel Craun coming in third (22:58).
Jamie Milby (fourth, 23:09), Grace Gardner (fifth, 23:48), Katelyn Kim (seventh, 24:28) and Lindsey Altizer (10th, 26:00) provided the rest of the points for the Blazers.
In other local sports Wednesday:
Broadway Girls Win Dual
BROADWAY — Jessica Showalter took the top spot with a time of 24:07.69 and teammate Mia Ryan finished right behind her in 24:22.56 as the Broadway girls cross country team beat Waynesboro 19-36 at BHS.
In the boys race, Waynesboro’s 18 points beat the Gobblers (45) and Harrisonburg (61) in a tri-meet.
After four Little Giants finished in the top spots, led by race winner Jacob Robeck (19:15.72), Harrisonburg’s Silas Benevento crossed the finish line in fifth (20:48.09), followed by Broadway’s Levi Showalter (21:17.18).
Prep Volleyball
Turner Ashby 3, Monticello 1: In Charlottesville, junior outside hitter Alyssa Swartley served up a trio of aces, notched six kills and supplied 16 digs as Turner Ashby beat Monticello 25-17, 7-25, 25-21, 25-12 in non-district action.
Sophomore middle blocker Leah Kiracofe had six blocks and eight kills for the Knights (3-6), who also got a 17-assist performance from sophomore setter Jadin Thomas.
Field Hockey
St. Mary’s 2, Bridgewater College 0: In St. Mary’s City, Md., first-half goals from Meghan Ronan and Gabrielle Corder lifted St. Mary’s to a 2-0 non-conference win over Bridgewater College.
The Eagles (0-2) put two shots on goal in the loss.
Eastern Mennonite 3, Hood 0: In Frederick, Md., Skylar Hedgepeth scored a pair of unassisted goals and goalies Arianna Nixon and Ann Ghally made it stick as Eastern Mennonite picked up a 3-0 non-conference road win over Hood.
Morgan Tricarico scored in the fourth quarter off an assist from Lauren Hartzler for the Royals’ (1-0) final tally of the game.
EMU outshot Hood 18-2.
Men’s Soccer
Bridgewater College 1, Averett 0: In Bridgewater, Thomas White scored unassisted in the 51st minute as Bridgewater College picked up a 1-0 non-conference win over Averett. It was the Eagles’ first victory of the season.
The Eagles (1-2) outshot the Cougars 19-4 in the match.
Eastern Mennonite 1, Southern Virginia 0: In Buena Vista, Carlos Flores-Melgar scored in the 65th minute as Eastern Mennonite held on for a 1-0 non-conference win over Southern Virginia.
Keeper Ahmed Zaatar made three saves as the Royals ran their record to 2-1 on the season. Jesus Trejo provided the assist on Flores-Melgar’s goal.
Women’s Soccer
Eastern Mennonite 1, St. Mary’s 0: In Harrisonburg, Eastern Mennonite High School grad Laura Rittenhouse scored in the 71st minute to break a scoreless tie and former Flame Leah Wenger made four stops in goal as the Royals beat St. Mary’s 1-0.
EMU (2-0) was outshot 9-8 in the win.
College Volleyball
St. Mary’s 3, Eastern Mennonite 1: Inside Yoder Arena, Wilson Memorial graduate Hannah Johnson slapped down a team-high 13 kills, but it wasn’t enough as Eastern Mennonite dropped a 19-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-20 non-conference match to St. Mary’s.
East Rockingham grad Tori Wigley handed out 15 assists in the loss for the Royals (3-2) and Carly Gingerich added 16 helpers.
Johnson added a team-high 17 digs.
— DN-R Sports Desk
