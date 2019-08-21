PENN LAIRD — Fresh off its fifth state championship in program history, the Spotswood girls basketball team will have a unique opportunity during the 2019-2020 season.
SHS coach Chris Dodson told the Daily News-Record on Tuesday the Trailblazers have been selected to play in the 11th annual She Got Game Classic in Washington on Dec. 13-15.
The event was founded in 2009 by the WNBA's first-ever No. 1 draft pick and current Virginia coach, Tina Thompson, in an effort to increase exposure for girls basketball around the country.
Last year, the event featured 124 varsity teams from 12 different states, Australia and Canada and saw scouts from 111 different colleges.
Spotswood defeated Hopewell 66-56 in March to capture the Virginia High School League Class 3 girls basketball state championship, capping off a 28-1 campaign.
Former Streak Turner Inks With Seahawks
HARRISONBURG — Former Harrisonburg standout Landon Turner is on the move again.
Turner signed with the Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday after injuries began to take a toll across the team, according to Seahawks.com.
It's the fourth team Turner has played with since joining the league in 2016.
The 6-foot-4, 235-pound guard went undrafted out of the University of North Carolina and was eventually signed by New Orleans.
He appeared in seven games as a rookie that season, starting one, but spent time back and forth between the practice squad and the roster over the past three years.
Turner, who is 26, has also spent time on the practice squads in Minnesota and Carolina.
Despite being signed to a future contract by the Panthers following last season, he was waived in May.
The former Blue Streaks big man is expected to provide depth for a Seahawks offensive line that has battled an array of injuries of late, including starting left guard Mike Iupati, who is dealing with calf and foot injuries.
