MONTEZUMA — PJ Hanisak went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and five RBIs as Montezuma close the regular season with a 13-8 win over Bridgewater in Rockingham County Baseball League action at Rebel Field on Monday.
Josh Tayman was 3-for-5 with three RBIs for the Braves while Riverheads alum Kyle Armstrong was 1-for-4 with three runs scored and an RBI.
For the Reds, Fort Defiance graduate Corbin Lucas was 3-for-5 with a pair of RBIs while Turner Ashby alum Grey Sherfey and Jacob Grabeel each had a pair of hits and two RBIs.
With the win, Montezuma (12-16) clinched the No. 5 seed for the RCBL playoffs and will travel to fourth-seeded Broadway on Wednesday for Game 1 of the best-of-three quarterfinal series.
As for Bridgewater (12-16), it will also begin postseason play on Wednesday as the sixth seed and will travel to No. 3 Stuarts Draft for Game 1 of its best-of-three series.
— DN-R Sports Desk
