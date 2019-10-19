BRIDGEWATER — All season long, Bridgewater’s offense has put its skill position players in position to make plays. Oh boy, did Trey Stephens make the plays Saturday.
In front of a homecoming crowd of 2,457 that filled the home side of the Jopson Athletic Complex stands, Stephens made 11 catches — a couple of them one-handed in traffic — for 142 yards and a touchdown as the Eagles rolled past Ferrum, 53-10.
“I was given a lot of opportunities,” Stephens, a senior wide receiver said. “It was a heck of a time. All of our guys have been patient all season for the opportunity and I’ve harped on all the wide receivers ‘next play, next play,’ because when the opportunity comes, make the most of it. When it’s your day, make the most of it.”
It was certainly Stephens’ day in the passing game as he hauled in eight receptions in the first half and the Eagles built a three-touchdown lead going into the break. Coming out in the second half, BC quickly erased any thoughts Ferrum may have had about a comeback.
After a three-and-out to start the half for the Panthers, Bridgewater tailback Demetreus Jalepes scored his second touchdown of the day. On the Eagles’ second possession of the half, Stephens made catches on three consecutive plays, culminating in a 15-yard reception in the back corner of the end zone.
Bridgewater’s first-stringers called it a day less than halfway through the third quarter, but the Eagles defense kept Ferrum off the board in the game’s final 30 minutes.
“Ferrum showed us their mettle right before halftime,” Bridgewater coach Michael Clark said. “Our defense made a stand right before the half and then in the second half I said we were going to kickoff and take the wind and told our defense we needed a stop. They went out and made three straight three-and-outs.”
Bridgewater remained perfect, 6-0 for the first time since 2002 and 4-0 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference. But as the Eagles push for their first trip to the NCAA Division III playoffs in more than a decade, they know the first real challenges of the season are just around the corner.
Next week, the Eagles head down to Washington & Lee followed by games against Emory & Henry and Randolph-Macon, the top three teams in the ODAC outside of Bridgewater.
“This schedule is building up to the point where we are going to have to play really hard games down the stretch,” BC linebacker Gary Ramey Jr. said. “If we are going to make a playoff run, it’s nice to play these better teams in the conference at the later end of the schedule. We don’t take anything for granted and we’re worried about Washington & Lee next week, then whoever comes next after that.”
After a quick Bridgewater score to start the game, the Eagles forced Ferrum to punt on its opening possession, but a fumble on the return was just the third turnover of the year for Bridgewater and the first to prove at all costly. Two plays later Zack Clifford hit Ryan Beidleman for a 17-yard touchdown to make it an 8-7 BC lead early in the first quarter.
But similar to a week ago at Hampden-Sydney, Bridgewater answered the momentary setback in a big way. The Eagles marched 73 yards in less than four minutes with a 14-yard touchdown pass from Jay Scroggins to Chad Jones capping the drive.
Scroggins continued a magnificent season, completing 20 of 27 passes for 245 yards and two touchdowns. The fifth-year senior has thrown 159 passes in a row without an interception, dating back to last season.
Ferrum’s possessions ended in punts, the second of which was blocked by Eagles sophomore Brett Tharp and recovered by Matt Dang set up another sophomore, Albert Mensah’s, second touchdown of the season to put Bridgewater ahead 25-7 midway through the second quarter.
From there, the Eagles were well on their way to another blowout victory.
